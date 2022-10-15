WARE SHOALS — Annie Freely said she’s always been compelled to help others.
Be it through her work before retirement as a traveling photographer, or working in home health, or as part of the Ware Shoals-based nonprofit, freelyhelps.org, Annie reaches out. She enlists family and friends along the way.
On Sept. 17, Annie and others hosted a one-day-a-month free soup kitchen in Ware Shoals, at a spacious old home that previously housed a family, a funeral home and even a former Masonic Lodge at 7 North Greenwood Ave.
The White House Community Activity Center is the hub of activity for the Freely Helps Organization, established in 2018, which hosts food, clothing and toy drives as well as other community activities for families, children, seniors and veterans.
“It’s a two-story house that was once part of Riegel (Textile) Mill residences,” Annie said. “My brother, Willie Freely, noticed a for sale sign and decided to purchase it. We decided to make a community center and help people. My biggest dream is to get the house fixed so we can help more people.”
Jimmy Freely, Annie’s brother, helps maintain the White House and its grounds.
“I like to keep busy,” Jimmy said. “Whether it’s electrical work or mowing the grass. And, I will do a little cooking, too, if I need to.”
Realtor Debbie Crow has known the Freelys for 20 years.
“I’ve been a member of the Freely Helps volunteer organization for about six months,” Debbie said. “The first monthly soup kitchen event I went to was very warm, open and inviting. There was no arrogance. Annie is genuine. ... Everyone is greeted with a hug and a smile. The day I helped, they were giving out hamburger boxes and space was provided for a local person signing books, too. I’m pretty sure the books sold out.”
Debbie said many Freely family members donate food for the soup kitchen and prayer is a part of Freely Helps monthly meetings.
“Things have really picked up after Covid and we are doing a lot more,” Annie said of FreelyHelps.org. “We’re a group of family and friends, some I went to high school with at Ware Shoals. The community has come together to help. I’d love to be able to do a soup kitchen once a week.”
Annie’s older sister, Carrie Freely Williams, one of eight living siblings in the Freely family, arrived at the White House early that September morning to start cooking 100 each of hot dogs and hamburgers. Carrie has her own part-time catering venture.
“God wants us to take care of our community,” Carrie said. “Why not share recipes and good, old-fashioned Southern cooking?”
Annie’s cousin, Diane Thomas, said the monthly soup kitchen days help people and connect them with resources.
“It’s making a difference,” Thomas said. “We are here because we love doing it.”
“For our soup kitchen, people in the community volunteered to purchase items,” Annie said. “People should not be ashamed to come and get food, whether you just don’t feel like cooking or don’t have the funds to buy groceries. One of our biggest obstacles with this soup kitchen is people’s pride, but it’s for everybody.”
By late morning Sept. 17, more than a dozen FreelyHelps.org members and volunteers had arrived to assemble to-go containers of hot dogs with homemade chili, and hamburgers with cheese, paired with chips, assorted cookies and drinks to hand out to anyone who stopped by the White House.
“In August, a mother of four children stopped by and said that the day’s meal was a blessing to her and her children,” Annie said. “We’re even trying to deliver food to some homebound folks.”
Later this month, FreelyHelps.org marks its fourth anniversary as a 501©(3) in South Carolina.
The next free soup kitchen day at the White House Community Activity Center is Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. An annual plate sale follows Nov. 12 and a toy drive and puppet show is Dec. 3.