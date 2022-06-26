Sometimes, pumping iron isn’t enough.
To honor veterans, more is needed. Staff at CrossFit Greenwood did a lot more for the Freedom Games which kicked off Saturday. The fifth annual event honored the late Technical Sgt. Phillip Myers, 30, who was killed in action April 4, 2009, by an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan.
He is the latest in a line of honorees who are acknowledged with plaques on a wall at the facility. Other honorees include Army Capt. Kimberly Nicole Hampton, 27, of Easley, who was killed in Iraq on Jan. 2, 2004; Army Spc. Thomas Day Caughman, 20, of Lexington who was killed in Iraq on June 9, 2004, after volunteering for overseas deployment; Cpl. Matthew Dillon, 25, of Aiken, who was killed Dec. 11, 2006, when his Humvee was hit by a roadside bomb; and Army Spc. Geoffrey Whitsitt, 21, of Taylors who was killed on Jan. 13, 2010, when his Humvee hit a homemade bomb.
“The purpose is to recognize, honor, and show respect to individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” Elizabeth Wilson, events coordinator with CrossFit Greenwood, said in a press release. “At the Freedom Games, athletes from all over South Carolina and surrounding states come to compete in a competition that requires intense effort, just as fallen soldiers have given for our freedom.”
A concrete expression of appreciation to veterans was a $2,500 donation to the EOD Warrior Foundation. Smith said the money will to families of EOD techs who experience financial difficulties.
At least 250 people from more than 30 gyms competed while at least as many spectators cheered them. Nearly every available parking space near the Durst Avenue business was taken, with vehicles overflowing into parking lots for two nearby churches and other businesses. The business’ property was lined with tents set up by vendors and by representatives of clubs that sent athletes.
People of all ages lined up to complete a sequence of exercises as quickly as possible while being cheered on by the crowds as hard-driving rock and pop music blasted out of speakers. Tattoos told stories such as one man’s service as a U.S. Marine while another tattoo featured an owl with a watch face that read 2:55. The owner, a physically fit woman, said the “time” is a reference to how much she weighed before getting into CrossFit.
All the work by organizers and athletes boiled down to one thing: a fear that loved ones’ sacrifices will be forgotten.
Ann Hampton, mother of Kimberly, said “You would think that after 18 and a half years that it gets easier, but no. Kimberly loved life. She was a miracle baby. She was a gift.”
Capt. Hampton was the first female U.S. military pilot to be killed as a result of hostile fire. She was also the first female combat casualty in Iraq from South Carolina.
Her mother told young ladies: “You can do anything you want to do. Kimberly had a lot of determination and grit.”
For parents, she had a more sobering message: “Go home and hug your kids tonight. You’ll never know if it’s the last time.”
Hampton Caughman read from a letter his son, Thomas, sent him.
“Somebody must protect freedom. l sometimes get angry because I realize that people take advantage of freedoms, but many respect it, so it’s worth it. I know the sacrifices to protect United States, our family and my friends. If y’all are reading this, I guess that means I have lost my live in this world but I started a new one in Heaven. Don’t cry or worry about me because I have died for my country and for y’all. We knew what may happen while I was here. ... Carry on with your lives and remember you live in a great place where men and women sacrifice for all of us.”
Phillip’s mother, Teresa Myers, recalled her reaction to hearing that her son was going to go into the military, particularly upon learning that he would go into explosive ordinance disposal.
The recruiter said Myers had received the highest test scores for that position. Myers said she noted that, and expressed some “choice words” at him. Years later, Myers said she apologized to the recruiter.
The last time they saw each other was Mother’s Day 2008. She said Myers told her he wasn’t coming home. Myers said she has talked with other Gold Star families who related similar stories. It’s like a kind of sixth sense, she said.
“He did what he wanted. He loved his job. He was looking forward to returning to his family.’ Gesturing to his family, specifically his son, she said, “Kaiden, your dad is looking down on you, he is smiling.”
After hearing the parents’ testimonials, Crossfit Greenwood owner Justin Smith admitted “I don’t know what to say after that.”
“I’m so happy to do it. Getting to know these families is the best thing,” he said. “They become part of his family.” He recalled being contacted by Mrs. Caughman who wanted to check to see if he was all right after recent storms struck Greenwood.
For his part, 16-year-old Kaiden was pleased with the turnout at the Games.
“I think it’s great. It’s really cool to see so many people honor my dad,” he said.
Kaiden, along with his coach, participated in the games. Last year, the Anderson resident placed seventh in the national CrossFit Games. He said he hopes to return next year.
He got into CrossFit after dropping baseball and realizing he needed something to do. A friend told him about the program. He started out with the KidzFit program for one hour every week.
“Then it was a waterfall effect,” he said. “Now I do it for hours every day.”