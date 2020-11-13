Thanksgiving dinner will look a little different at The Hut this year.
Avery Roman typically works with friends each year to host a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community at the old American Legion Post 221 building at 1310 E. Cambridge Ave. Amid COVID-19, however, the gathering will have to be tweaked.
“We usually try to have some music and entertainment for people, have them come through and fix a plate,” Roman said. “We can’t do that this year.”
The dinner is planned for 4-7 p.m. Nov. 24 and will be a drive-thru dinner. Volunteers will hand out fixed plates for people, Roman said, instead of the usual sit-down dinner. Tables inside for volunteers will be spaced to accommodate for social distancing.
The menu includes ham, turkey, dressing with gravy, macaroni and cheese, green beans, rice, a roll and cake.
Roman said he could still use donations. This is the sixth year he’s organized the dinner, and each year he said donations have been key to pulling it off. Local restaurants and cooks donate the food, and financial donations help offset the costs.
Roman said they’re accepting donations until Tuesday. Roman can be reached at 864-450-8637, and co-organizer Marandy Woolridge can be reached at 864-344-4180.
Another effect of COVID-19, Roman said some people normally involved with the dinner are still unemployed, as are families that normally come to eat each year. He said the virus’ impact highlights the importance of community outreach. Roman was inspired to start these community meals as a way of showing his six daughters the importance of helping others.