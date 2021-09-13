Free medical clinics don’t get the attention hospitals do, but they offer medical care to people with little to no other options.
While hospital ICUs are slammed from a spike in COVID-19 cases, free clinics have also felt the pressure of more patients amid public health restrictions and precautions.
“We have seen an increase in patients who have positive cases and who have symptoms feeling like they may be exposed,” said Teresa Goodman, executive director of Community Initiatives, which runs Clinica Gratis in Greenwood.
Clinica Gratis serves people without insurance, and many of them have underlying health conditions putting them at increased risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19. Many also lack transportation or cellphones.
“Those who don’t have good lines of communication, who may have limited minutes on their phones, we have patients we haven’t been able to keep in contact with,” Goodman said.
Taking tips from telehealth options elsewhere, the clinic has used apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger to notify patients they need to talk. Goodman said they don’t share medical information over these apps, but use it to alert patients to give the clinic a call.
Early in the pandemic, the clinic had to adapt to changing public health recommendations, bolstering sanitation practices, closing the waiting room and having patients wait in their cars before appointments. Goodman said she thinks they’ve seen twice the number of patients they saw in years before the pandemic, but she’s glad to see new faces.
“Now we’re getting to see folks and treat folks who may not have come in earlier,” she said. “Working with marginalized communities, they’re very suspect of the vaccine. We help treat the underlying health conditions that put people at risk with COVID.”
Some patients are seeking treatment and help for the first time for conditions like diabetes and other chronic illnesses that put them at risk of severe illness with COVID, she said. Staff are tired, but Goodman said they have hearts of gold and are dedicated to this service.
“Honestly, right now we’re still seeing patients and actively starting preventative programs,” she said.
The clinic is starting a new obstetrics program at its women’s clinic. On the other hand, Community Initiatives had to suspend its after-school program within weeks of school starting — so many children were out with COVID or as close-contacts that it wasn’t safe to bring them in.
Goodman said she was grateful for the support of local churches, other nonprofits and private donors who have helped CI provide its services.
“I think more than anything, those are the important things we look at — how the community comes together to take care of people,” she said.
Donations are always welcome, she said. Anyone seeking to donate can contribute online at myci.us, or can mail a check made out to Community Initiatives to 212 Overland Drive, 29646. CI also accepts donations via Cash App, at $MYCII. She said the clinic is always in need of hand sanitizer, medical-grade masks, paper towels, disinfectant and personal care items they can share with patients.
At the Greater Greenwood United Ministry’s free clinic, Executive Director Rosemary Bell said staff decided they could not close in 2020 so they could continue dispensing medication from the clinic’s in-house pharmacy.
“If we close, they’d end up in the ER, and we really didn’t want that to happen,” she said.
The clinic has seen about 1,000 patients to date, and in 2020 it saw 1,547 patients — a 35% increase over 2019.
“Our thousand visits, that includes primary medical, internal medical and we have gynecological here too,” Bell said.
GGUM’s clinic is open Monday through Thursday and also adapted last year to the CDC and state health department guidelines. The clinic referred potential COVID patients to the hospital for testing at first.
“The reason we handled it that way was because we didn’t know anything about COVID,” Bell said.
This year, the clinic has hosted two vaccination events through Walgreens. In March, GGUM started a women’s health clinic offering preventative screenings and mammograms for qualifying patients once a month.
GGUM has volunteer opportunities for retired nurses, pharmacy and lab technicians and anyone with medical experience. The ministry also accepts financial donations and donations to its food pantry. To donate, visit greatergreenwoodunitedministry.org or call 864-942-0500.
In Abbeville, United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County runs a free medical clinic open on Tuesdays, but staff had to temporarily suspend access the past two weeks because of the increased rate of COVID-19 in Abbeville, according to an email from Director Connie Normand. The clinic will continue to operate on a reduced schedule while screening to limit possible exposure.
“It is the mission of UCMAC Free Clinic to continue to provide quality health care and prescription medication in a caring, compassionate manner to our patient population,” the emailed statement said.
For information on UCMAC and to learn how to help, visit ucmac.net or call 864-366-0365.