The wooden frame of the new Hodges Presbyterian Church chapel rises proudly above the town, symbolizing the hope for reunion for the worshipers who had their baptisms and weddings under the old church’s roof.
The original church sanctuary dated back to 1899, and the historic church played a pivotal role in so many locals’ lives. In August, lightning struck the steeple, sparking a fire that burned much of the sanctuary building. In a bittersweet moment watched by several of the congregation, construction crews tore down the old sanctuary in late April, to make room for building a new sanctuary.
In the meantime, minister Hampton Hunter said the church has continued to worship in the nearby fellowship hall. The numbers have dwindled because of COVID-19, and even those meeting in person are reluctant to push their luck, Hunter said.
To adapt, they’ve been putting the services up on Facebook for those who chose to stay at home but still wanted to be a part of the congregation.
“I’m hoping that rebuilding the church will help bring people back together, to move forward together in service of God,” Hunter said.
The wooden frame is nearly complete, with just a couple weeks left of work, said Patrick Griswold, who is overseeing construction of this first stage. After that, the siding, roofing and interior work still need to be done, but now the church’s framework is up for any passerby to see.
“It has been encouraging,” Hunter said. “What I’m hoping is going to happen with all of this is that it will help with a regrouping of the congregation.”
With time apart because of the loss of the sanctuary, followed so soon by the isolation involved with practicing social distancing, Hunter said he’s looking forward to reuniting — in more ways than one.