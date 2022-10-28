Drum major, is your band ready?
Four local marching bands are ready for the state championship this week, having scored well at Saturday’s Upper State championships.
Dixie, Emerald, Ninety Six and Ware Shoals high schools are sending bands to the state championship on Saturday, and all are excited.
Dixie’s director Tyler Black said the band is excited to go back to state after qualifying last year, too.
He said after COVID-19, the band had a rough year, and is in the process of growing.
“During COVID, we were only at about 11 kids and we’re slowly in the process of growing so it’s really cool to see this growth and it’s really cool to see our kids are being acknowledged for their hard work they’ve been putting in, so they’re excited,” Black said.
The band’s show is called “Toreador,” and is based off the French opera “Carmen,” set in Spain. The band members are dressed as bullfighters and play bits of music from the opera.
At Emerald, this is the second consecutive year and second time ever making it to the state championships.
Director Charlotte Tanner said it’s been a long season, and this week’s championship has been anticipated for a long time.
“This is my first year as the head director,” Tanner said.
“I was the assistant director last year when we made it to state for the first time, and so I had a part in it last year, but I’m getting to call it mine a little more having worked with the kids every day and during the day as well, not just after school.”
The band’s show is “Black Swan,” inspired by Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” with music from the famous ballet incorporated, as well as Sia’s “Chandelier,” a pop hit from 2014.
The show is essentially a battle of light versus dark, Tanner said, and includes giant swan props on the field, which have been a favorite of other bands during the season.
Ninety Six’s band, a fixture at the state championships, is headed back.
“We’re very excited about it,” said director David Vickery.
“We’ve had a long tradition of excellence in our program in terms of Upper State and state performance levels, so we are very excited and optimistic about our performance this Saturday.”
The band placed second at the Upper State championships, landing about one-quarter of a point behind Blacksburg, but receiving two of the three caption awards, the high music award and the high visuals awards.
Ninety Six’s show this year is called the “Light that Guides Us,” and is a maritime show. Vickery said it depicts sailors going out to sea, becoming lost at sea in a storm. The light, a lighthouse or whatever figurative light you would like it to be, brings you home, Vickery said.
Ware Shoals’ band is heading to state for what director Christie Hodge guessed is the 15th consecutive year.
“It’s been a wonderful season. We love the show that we have,” she said.
“We’re really excited. The package of the show, the production, is probably the best one we’ve ever had. The kids have been wonderful to work with and to hang out with. Their work ethic has been wonderful.”
The band’s show this year is called “The Path to Home,” Hodge said, and depicts animal migration across the earth. The band tied it in with community, and how Ware Shoals is home for the band, she said.
The three acts are based on the movements of land animals, aquatic animals and then animals of the air.
“We’ve got an array of very famous music written into our show,” Hodges said.
“It ends with Stravinsky’s ‘Firebird,’ which is a very famous piece of classical music. We’ve just really enjoyed putting this production together. It’s been great.”
Dixie, Ware Shoals and Ninety Six will compete Saturday in the 1A category at Westwood High School.
Dixie will take the field at 5 p.m, Ware Shoals at 6:30 p.m. and Ninety Six at 8:30 p.m.
Emerald will compete at Spring Valley High School on Saturday, taking the field at 5 p.m.