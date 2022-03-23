Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: March 23, 2022 @ 4:18 pm
Three incumbents and one challenger have filed for McCormick County primaries, which will take place June 14.
Democratic incumbent Kathryne "Kitty" Butler has filed for reelection as county probate judge.
Democratic incumbent Mary Gable Shirley has filed for reelection as county treasurer.
Democratic incumbent Clarissa Parks has filed for reelection as the county auditor.
County Council District 5 Democratic incumbent Jackie Brown and a challenger, Democrat Tamal White, have filed.
The General Election is Nov. 8.
