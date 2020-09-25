Two incumbents, a longtime mayor and a political newcomer filed to run for seats on the Troy Town Council. However, only two will get a chance to represent the town on council.
Councilman Brandon Brooks wants to continue working on bringing water lines to residents in Troy.
“My goal is to see that through,” Brandon Brooks said.
Brandon Brooks, 38, said a number of town residents use wells as a source of water and some of those have experienced contamination. A former Marine who moved to Troy in 2007, he ran for a seat on council in 2018, narrowly losing by five votes. He ran again in a 2019 special election, this time winning.
He was not alone in winning a spot on council. His wife, Michelle, also won a seat in the 2019 special election. She is also running for re-election in November.
Michelle Brooks, 22, is a student at Piedmont Technical College studying to be a nurse. She also works part-time as a waitress.
A resident of Troy for the last three years, Michelle Brooks described Troy as a small town but a big family. She also has worked on securing water lines for Troy residents as well as working to get the Wisteria Park project started.
“It’s good to have young representation,” Michelle Brooks said. “I want to better our town.”
Another candidate who could bring an opportunity for younger voices on the town council is Josh Bearden.
Bearden, 24, has lived in the Troy community for eight years and within the town for nearly three years. He is a volunteer fireman who also serves as secretary for the Troy Fire Department.
In his role as secretary, he serves as a liaison between the town council and the fire department.
“I will vote the way the town wants,” Bearden said.
He said he believes the council needs new, fresh representation.
One candidate is no stranger to the Town of Troy. Jimmy Peeler, the longtime former mayor of Troy, is running for a seat on council. Peeler, 78, served as mayor for 16 years and 8 years as a councilman.
“I’ve been off for about four years,” Peeler said. “I decided I want to run again.”
Peeler, a retired mail carrier, said he has been in Troy since 1952.
“I’d like to see some of the rundown lots in town cleaned up,” Peeler said. “That’s probably the biggest issue right now.”
Troy is the smallest incorporated town in Greenwood County.
As of this week, the Town of Troy has 66 registered voters, Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moody said.
The election for these seats will take place Nov. 3.