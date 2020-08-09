With filing still underway, four people have filed to run for five seats on the Greenwood County School District 50 board.
Board Chairman David Trent will look to recapture Seat 7, while Tony Bowers will seek reelection for Seat 5.
“I have enjoyed my time on the board,” Trent said. “It has been a busy four years, especially the past two as chairman.”
Elected in 2016, Trent thinks the district has made a lot of progress during the past four years but he acknowledges the need to keep moving toward improving the academic performance of all of its students.
Being chairman of a school board during the COVID-19 pandemic can be daunting, but Trent thinks the district’s students, teachers and staff are ready to get back to the business of education in the safest way possible.
On a side note, Trent doesn’t want people to forget about school board elections and hopes the community is always engaged in the process.
“The more debate and constructive conversations we have about education the better our schools will operate,” he said.
Shelby Dominick Reed and John Russell Shaw II will look to fill Seat 9 that Lee Vartanian vacated when he departed the district in April to become the dean of the college of education at Athens State University.
Shaw and Reed have connections to Vartanian.
Shaw credits the Vartanians for helping him through his undergraduate at Lander University in 2016. Now he’s paying it forward by being a gifted and talented physics and chemistry teacher at Newberry High School. He is also dual certified in social studies and science.
“I saw that he was leaving to take a job in Alabama and I felt that someone should step in and try to continue a lot of his ideas,” he said. “They were a big influence on me.”
As Lander University’s director of special cohort outreach and bridge programs, Reed occasionally came in contact with Vartanian.
“Dr. Lee Vartanian is a well thought of educator and it would be an honor to be the Seat 9 representative on school board,” she said.
Shaw and Reed are products of the district. Reed is a graduate of Greenwood High School and Shaw attended Oakland and Pinecrest Elementary.
Shaw said attending Oakland — now Rice Elementary — and Pinecrest Elementary played a major role in his life and he wants to contribute back to them.
“A big thing for me is seeing them transform into what I know they can be,” he said.
One thing Reed hopes to focus on or begin if elected is the revitalization of a “beautiful brand new career opportunity center.” The concept stemmed from previously working in Anderson School District 5. He referenced how Anderson 5 collaborated with Anderson University, Tri-County Tech and Anderson School District 3 and 4 to build an institute of technology.
“They all came together to build this campus and provide immense opportunities for their students and the community,” he said.
The institutions worked with local businesses and corporations to find out what skillsets students needed for gainful employment as well, Reed added. He thinks Greenwood could do the same thing because a ton of businesses, great employees and District 50 have the capability of teaming up with Greenwood County School District 51 and 52.
“It’ll benefit our community and our students a lot,” he said.
Shaw, 27, expects his age to be a point of contention for voters, but he isn’t shying away from his youth or desire to continue his educational journey. He is working on a master’s degree in educational leadership at the University of Florida. With him being a public school teacher, he hopes to help inform the board on what teachers want.
“I know what the teachers want and need,” he said. “I hope to bring that to the seat.”
Shaw also understands he would be the new person on the board, so he doesn’t want to alienate anyone and talk about the changes that only he’s thought of. He would rather sit back, listen and understand what the people of Greenwood County want. This is one of the reasons why on his Facebook campaign page he has been adamant about people reaching out and letting him know what they want.
“Please reach out to me through my campaign page or through emails,” he said. “I look forward to hearing from you so that I can bring the best to Greenwood.”
Reed thinks the district has a cohesive board that is working well together to affect positive change for the betterment of students. She wants to do her part to impact that change as well.
“I can’t say that there are specific things that I’m looking to change, that’s not what this is about,” she said. “Running for school board is about being a part of a team of leaders who are willing to think creatively and investigate new ways of teaching and learning.”
Being on the school board isn’t about going in and intentionally looking to change something, Reed said; instead, it’s about making what the board already has in place even better. She wants to be a part of that change for the betterment of the district’s students, teachers and staff members.
Reed hopes to bring her experience and view as an educator to the board. With more than 20 years of experience in education from all levels, she brings to the table the ability to truly collaborate within the educational perspective. Whether it’s collaborating between higher education and K-12 or between teachers and the administration, she’s been at the table for meetings with professional groups and students for 21 years.
“Education is my background,” she said.
Reed is eager to work on behalf of Greenwood families and she is appreciative of the support from the community and future votes for the Seat 9 position. She especially appreciates the support in this climate of so many technological changes to education. Some students and educators are transitioning from the traditional face-to-face brick and mortar experience to virtual experiences.
“I’m looking forward to assisting our educators and students in this transition,” she said.
Both Seat 9 candidates filed Monday afternoon.