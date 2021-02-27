Four candidates have filed so far to run for seats on school boards in Ninety Six and Ware Shoals. Filing ends at noon Tuesday.
Ware Shoals residents Joey Ward and Marshall Webster filed to run for two at-large seats in Greenwood County School District 51. Debbie Lake, whose term is up, had not filed for reelection as of Friday. The other seat is vacant because former school board member Herbie Harris relocated.
Greenwood County School District 52 trustee Ray Jackson filed for reelection to his at-large seat, the only Ninety Six school board seat that is up, and currently faces DeMarco Williams.
The election is May 11. For information, contact the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Election Office at 864-942-8585 or 600 Monument St., Suite 113, Greenwood.