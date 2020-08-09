Abbeville Mayor Santana Freeman, who is vying for reelection in November, has already drawn three challengers: Trey Edwards, Joshua Bryan Baughman and Eric Delgado.
Freeman, the city's first Black mayor, has been in local government for nearly 20 years and said he can bring a lot to the table as far as experience is concerned. If elected again, he wants to continue the improvements that he and his staff have made to the city.
Freeman said he’s provided consistent leadership through some pretty inconsistent times. During his term, two council members died, one resigned and one decided not to seek reelection. All but one member of council is in their first term in office, which he said probably makes this one of the least experienced councils he has seen in years.
Freeman had turnover at every major staff position except for fire chief during his tenure as well. He said when he got elected there wasn’t a full-time city manager, but since then he and his staff have hired a young upstart city manager that has provided sturdy leadership to the city.
For Freeman, becoming mayor was never about him. He wanted to continue to bring balance to Abbeville.
“I want the system to work the same for everyone,” he said. “I want it to be fair as well.”
Freeman hopes that people look at his record, consistency and values his experience. He knows all the systems and how they work, he said.
“I’m going to continue to provide quality leadership as we move forward,” he said. “I hope if reelected that I can continue to do what I do and give it my best moving forward.”
Baughman believes in an open line of communication. During his time on the city council, from 2012 to 2017, he noticed that no public officials were being vocal or interactive with the community on Facebook. With the way technology constantly changes, he thinks public officials have to be accessible on multiple platforms. He is the president of the Greater Abbeville County Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.
“To be the representative the community needs, you have to use every tool out there that’s available to you,” he said. “I welcome that and if anybody has any questions or concerns now I’m willing to listen to them now.”
Baughman has a personal Facebook page but he intends to make another one next week for the mayoral race. He is also developing an interactive website that will focus on his ideas and offer other content.
Baughman said he has served on the city council and is a resident of Abbeville, which he thinks gives him a perspective that will help him communicate with residents. His campaign slogan is “leadership that listens,” and he champions those experiences that taught him how to lead, listen and respond to people.
“Being the mayor is a privilege and an honor, but it’s all about representing the residents in the community in which we’re a part of," he said. "I think that maybe forgotten sometimes."
Baughman said he has the utmost respect for Freeman, who he served with on the city council in 2012. He just hopes everyone can run a clean campaign.
Eric Delgado is running for mayor because he thinks Abbeville has potential it isn’t reaching.
“I think by being mayor I can help the city reach that potential and open up more lines of communication,” he said.
Delgado hopes to bring his experience as an army officer, leadership professor and veterans’ counselor to the office. He has also tried to enrich the culture of Abbeville by establishing the HomeGrown Songwriter's Showcase and the Square on Air. One of the things he wants to focus on is reforming the Abbeville Opera House. He wants to form an official board like the City of Newberry did. He is now finishing up his master's in management at Lander University because he figured that it would be a nice tool to use on city council.
“It’s always room to improve,” he said. “How can we save money? How can we maximize what we have? I just want to protect the citizen’s investment here in Abbeville.”
Delgado wants to leave the City of Abbeville more prosperous after his term is over.
More of Delgado's policies can be found on his Facebook campaign page: facebook.com/pages/category/Political-Organization/Eric-Delgado-for-MAYOR-2020-109376290625304/.
Attempts to reach Trey Edwards were not successful.