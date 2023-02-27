More than half a century ago, more than 20 schools dotted Abbeville County’s rural African American communities. One- and two-room schoolhouses were used to teach Black children until the late 1950s.

Ella Jenkins Harrison’s death in late January marked a milestone for those schools. She was the last surviving teacher who worked in those schoolhouses, according to Lemuel Patterson, a curator with the Essie Strother Patterson Legacy Foundation.

