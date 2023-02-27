More than half a century ago, more than 20 schools dotted Abbeville County’s rural African American communities. One- and two-room schoolhouses were used to teach Black children until the late 1950s.
Ella Jenkins Harrison’s death in late January marked a milestone for those schools. She was the last surviving teacher who worked in those schoolhouses, according to Lemuel Patterson, a curator with the Essie Strother Patterson Legacy Foundation.
Her death gave impetus to the Foundation’s project to collect memories of students who attended those schools, which were often built on donated lands or property owned by churches.
The short school year aligned with the agrarian schedules for the planting and harvest seasons. Still, educators promoted learning and nurtured domestic matters in the community, according to the Foundation.
Patterson has a direct connection to those days as his mother, Essie, was taught at the Hagen and Cedar Grove schools.
Teachers helped children and their parents, some of whom needed help reading mail as they couldn’t read.
It was a time of service. Patterson recalled a story of the Hagen School, which had wooden shutters and no window panes. Residents sponsored fish fry fundraisers to buy windows. There wasn’t a formal PTA, but the community came together.
Willie Bell Wright and Frances Williams recalled the early days of a one-room schoolhouse beside Glovers Chapel Baptist Church in Troy near the Abbeville/McCormick County border. They thought it might be the last surviving schoolhouse from those days.
Williams jokingly referred to the structure as Glovers Chapel University.
The school taught grades one through eight Those were the days before computers, said Williams, who attended the school for the first four years of her education.
“Our computer was in our head,” she said, pointing to her skull. The school served about 20 students.
Wright, who attended the school for first and second grades, said students of many ages were taught in the same room. She realized later that Strickland worked with older students first and then they helped with lessons for younger students.
The schoolhouse is roughly the size of an average apartment. The wood is weathered to a dark gray, the roof is covered with tin and the front door is secured by a loop of thin, twisted metal. There’s a hole in the ceiling from the pipe for a pot-bellied stove that was in the middle of the room. The stove was used for heating and cooking meals and making hot chocolate for students when their parents provided milk.
The building hasn’t been forgotten. Some of the exterior wood boards show a healthy and relatively young yellow color underneath the weathering. The window frame is almost new. Pews inside the building are not original, several people said. Nearly 70 years from her school days, Wright noted the floorboards remained sturdy, with no creaks and sags where visitors trod.
Parents would often haul wood for use in the stove, Williams said. One man would light it early in the morning before students arrived.
Most memories Wright and Williams shared were of their teacher, Frances Beatrice Strickland.
“We had the best professor in town, Mrs. Strickland,” Wright said. “She was like a mother to all of us. She was stern, but she was good.”
But how stern was she? She wasn’t shy about telling parents about their children’s misbehavior.
“I never got into trouble being at school,” Wright said. “Our parents probably paid her with chickens and eggs and hams, all that kind of stuff because they didn’t have any money. When I would see her coming to our house I would get so scared and think ‘What have I done wrong?’”
“We used to butt heads all the time, but I got the worst end,” Williams said. “She would tear the tail up out of you.” After she left the school, “she looked at me and said, ‘You are one stubborn child,’ and then said ‘You act more like me than my own children.’”
In addition to her teaching duties, Strickland would cook peas for meals, Williams said. If a student came to school with tousled hair, she would comb their hair. She did everything.
“She was just one of a kind. She had all of our interests at heart and we all went on to be good folks,” Wright said. “She taught us well. ... I went on to be a teacher myself and taught for 36 years.”
After the school was closed, Strickland continued in education, eventually becoming a principal at Sharon and Westwood elementary schools.
Patterson said teachers served as stewards. It was a call to provide services beyond the classroom, such as making home visits.
Harrison was the last of the educators. She lived to be 100 years old.
“I had the opportunity to record her story of what it was like,” Patterson said, which is why he encourages former students of the schools to tell their stories.
To donate recordings to the Foundation, contact Patterson at 803-682-4327 or pattersonL@hotmail.com, or Foundation president Mariama Kirkland at 843-437-3748 or mglascoekirkland@gmail.com.
Patterson said he has no idea how many students are still alive. Many could be in their mid-70s at the youngest. One of the people who provided a recording of memories of school was 92 years old, he said.
Patterson also hopes to get a historical marker set up in August at the site of the old Harrisburg Grade School. Later it served as a recreation center. He is collecting documentation for the structure and is raising funds to pay for the marker.