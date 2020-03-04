What kept Chris Tollison, president and co-founder of The Nanny and Pop Foundation, up at night was the internal questioning of whether he and his partners picked the right families to send on an all-expenses-paid vacation to a resort in Myrtle Beach.
Fifth-grader Sasha Fortner’s tearful reaction to receiving beach toys, let alone a trip to Myrtle Beach, settled Tollison’s uneasiness.
Rice Elementary students in grades 3-5 participated in an essay contest. The Nanny and Pop Foundation expected to receive 10-20 essays, but instead, they received 86. Greenwood County School District 50 trustees got involved and narrowed down the essays to five, and from those, Sasha’s was chosen as the winning essay.
Sasha, joined by her mom, Kayla, and younger brother, William, embraced one other on the stage in the school cafeteria.
“I’ve never felt this happy in my life,” Sasha said. “I had no idea!”
Kayla did not know her daughter wrote an essay for the contest; she thought she was writing a book as a part of a game with her niece.
“I had no clue,” she said.
Sasha hopes to see jellyfish and water, while Kayla and William are excited for family time.
Tollison decided to do the contest at Rice Elementary because he attended Rice from third to fifth grade. After getting in contact with Principal Carlos Littlejohn and learning that there is a 90% poverty rate among students, he partnered with the school.
Upon reading the essays, Tollison’s cousin, Brandi Davis, co-founder and social media director of The Nanny and Pop Foundation, noticed another individual deserving of a beach trip — a teacher. Davis kept reading about a third-grade teacher at Rice Elementary named Terri Budreau. Budreau is a veteran, single mother of three.
Davis and Tollison found Budreau’s story compelling enough that they found funds to award her an all-expenses-paid vacation as well.
Budreau was totally surprised, but “very excited.”
“I think it’s going to be great for our little family,” she said.
Tollison and Davis co-founded The Nanny and Pop Foundation because of their grandparents who took them on annual vacations to the beach when they were kids. The deaths of their grandparents in recent years prompted them to start a foundation to extend a family tradition and give back to others.
“We’re a really tight family we do everything together,” Davis said. “Birthdays, holidays and beach vacation was a must every year.”
Friends were welcomed on beach trips too, and a man who their grandfather let tag along on a beach vacation 30 years ago who could not afford a trip at the time donated the first $100 to the foundation. Seeing the man cry on his father’s shoulder at his grandfather’s funeral, Tollison saw how much it meant to provide a free trip to someone in need.
“They gave this to us, our friends and our family for so many years,” he said. “Now it’s time to give back.”
What stood out to Davis and Tollison about Sasha’s essay was how much she emphasized family, particularly her cousins. Davis and Tollison are cousins who saw one another on birthdays, Christmases, Thanksgivings and other holidays every year.
“You could probably compare us more to brother and sister than cousins,” Tollison said. “We just kept seeing cousins (in Sasha’s essay), and that was kind of a sign.”
Tollison also wanted the kids to win and be able to give their family a gift, “not the other way around.”
Donations and self-funding will pay for Sasha’s and Burdeau family’s trips. Tollison and Davis hope that continued support on their Facebook page and website provides more vacations for families in surrounding counties.
“That’s what we want to do around this time every year,” Tollison said. “We can give them a beach vacation, or they plan it, and after that, they can start talking about it and remembering the memories.”