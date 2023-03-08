Philip Turner, in back, the new director for church engagement at Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries in Greenwood, is shown with his family, front row, from left, son Wyatt, daughter Sally, wife Emily Ann and son Manning.
Philip Turner is the new director for church engagement at Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries in Greenwood.
Philip Turner, in back, the new director for church engagement at Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries in Greenwood, is shown with his family, front row, from left, son Wyatt, daughter Sally, wife Emily Ann and son Manning.
Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries has worked for more than a century to craft a successful model for fostering children in need of homes. Phillip Turner hopes to use that model and the foundation planted by the ministry’s strategic plan to sow similar seeds in other communities across South Carolina.
“The mandate to care for children is given to the church, so Connie Maxwell has the opportunity to better equip churches to do the work that churches should be doing,” said Turner, Connie Maxwell’s new director for church engagement.
Turner points to James 1:27, which says, “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”
Turner will travel across the state and meet with pastors and ministry leaders to talk about what Connie Maxwell does and how it can partner with a church as a parachurch organization to introduce a foster care ministry or work to strengthen an existing one.
“The first thing is a passion for what Scripture calls us to do,” Turner said. “It has to start there. Then, I think it’s the understanding of the complexity of a ministry like this — and also to see that we’re here to make it easier for them. We can come alongside them and tailor-make a program for them.
“Connie Maxwell has the opportunity to resource them, to be a cheerleader for them and to see them through the entire process, from start to finish, as they seek to minister to the fostering of children.”
Turner has been the discipleship pastor at First Baptist Church in Columbia since 2014 and previously was the middle school minister for four years. Before that, he was lead pastor at First Baptist Church in Wagener, the student pastor at Catalyst Church and Hampton Heights Baptist Church in Greenville, and worked as a student intern at Edwards Road Baptist Church.
Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, a home for orphans and other children in need of homes, developed a 10-year strategic plan called “A Decade of Dreams.” An overarching theme is to reimagine Connie Maxwell as a healing center and to spread the healing hands far and wide.
“I imagine there are a lot of churches that just don’t know where to start,” Turner said. “And they think that other organizations or entities are doing the work. The reality is there are very few. Connie Maxwell has committed to doing that work.”
Connie Maxwell President Danny Nicholson said Turner’s arrival is critical to achieving the dream and vision defined in the strategic plan.
“He will play a valuable role in helping us accomplish a broad spectrum of engagement to our South Carolina churches,” said Nicholson, who first connected with Turner while speaking in 2019 at First Baptist in Columbia.
Turner said he was able to learn what God was doing at the Greenwood campus and more about Nicholson’s vision for the future.
“We laughed and cried as he shared testimonies and stories of the children and families they were serving,” Turner said.
A few weeks later, Nicholson called Turner and asked him if he would be interested in serving on the board. Tuner said he was, and he’s been on the ministry’s board since 2019, arriving just as Connie Maxwell was preparing to roll out its strategic plan.
“Like many, I grew up seeing the Connie Maxwell calendar on my grandmother’s kitchen cabinet and serving on campus while on a mission trip in high school,” Turner said.
He said that every time he left Connie Maxwell after board meetings, he was “fired up about what the Lord” was doing.
“Danny’s vision and leadership for this place is unbelievable,” Turner said. “Connie Maxwell has done a lot of things well in her history. We’ve met physical needs by providing shelter, housing and food. We’ve met spiritual needs by everything being centered around Jesus. But, with this Decade of Dreams, the Healing Center and all the things coming in here, we’ll have a more holistic approach to care for children. I think that’s a big part of what Danny wants to accomplish here through A Decade of Dreams.”
Jay Boyd, senior vice president for strategy and engagement, said Turner’s role will help build on Connie Maxwell’s history of church support.
“We want to equip and engage churches with meaningful opportunities to serve vulnerable children in their community and across the Palmetto State,” he said.
A native of Florence, Turner received a Bachelor of Christian Studies in 2004 and Master of Christian Ministry in 2014 from North Grenville University. Turner is in the final stages of doctoral studies at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
He and his wife, Emily Ann, have three children: Manning, Wyatt and Sally.
