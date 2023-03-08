Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries has worked for more than a century to craft a successful model for fostering children in need of homes. Phillip Turner hopes to use that model and the foundation planted by the ministry’s strategic plan to sow similar seeds in other communities across South Carolina.

“The mandate to care for children is given to the church, so Connie Maxwell has the opportunity to better equip churches to do the work that churches should be doing,” said Turner, Connie Maxwell’s new director for church engagement.

