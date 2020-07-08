A couple were walking their dog Sunday evening when the dog started behaving strangely and leading them to some nearby bushes, said Abbeville County Animal Services Director Jessica Bridges.
In the bushes, they found an injured dog, seemingly a pit bull mix, with severe injuries. The animal couldn’t stand on his own, Bridges said, and county animal services officials came out to take him in for treatment.
They’re calling him “Soldier” because of what he’s been through, Bridges said. His ears look cropped, and were severely infected and filled with debris that had gotten in his ear and the wounds from the cropping. His entire body, but mainly his legs, are covered in puncture wounds indicative of being in multiple fights.
Some of the wounds had scarred over, but others were fresh and still bleeding.
“His eyes were severely infected. It took a lot of prying at his eyes to even check to see if he had eyes, which he does,” Bridges said. “You’ll normally see the face and then the legs with puncture wounds in dogs used for fighting. You’ll see scarring from older fights, which we could see on him.”
Soldier was taken to a veterinary office for treatment first thing Monday morning, and as of Tuesday he was still there. He received fluids all day Monday to rehydrate him before starting him on any medication, to avoid damaging his kidneys or other organs.
“He was able to keep down some food yesterday,” Bridges said Tuesday. “This morning he does have a little bit more energy. He was able to stand on his own yesterday, but he still can’t open his eyes.”
There’s a long road to recovery for Soldier, especially psychologically. Animal services is looking into the circumstances around his abandonment and condition, because they suspect he’s tied to a dog fighting ring. If they get substantive evidence, Bridges said they’ll get law enforcement involved in the investigation.
Anyone with information about Soldier and his condition is urged to call the county shelter at 864-366-6639, or the non-emergency dispatch line at 864-366-2403.
Soldier has already been placed with a rescue shelter that’s arranging a foster home for him, and once he’s cleared by a veterinarian he’ll be sent to Greenville-based Auction for a Kaws. The Abbeville shelter has 22 dog rooms, and is full right now. Bridges said the shelter is often at or over capacity.
Keli Miller, founder of Auction for a Kaws, said once Soldier is released from Abbeville, he’ll be vetted by an Anderson veterinary clinic before being placed with a foster home that’s ready and waiting for him.
“We’re here for every dog, but we’re definitely here for the underdog,” she said. “I have a dog myself that came from a fighting ring, and I know it takes patience, time and a lot of love, but I’m confident we can work with him.”
Soldier has been cooperative and gentle with everyone helping with his treatment and care. Anyone wanting to donate to Auction for a Kaws can do so by sending checks to Auction for a Kaws at 301 Haywood Center, Unit #7, Greenville, 29607. Donors can also use Paypal, at the email auctionforakaws@outlook.com, or Venmo @auctionforakaws.
“We’re going to do whatever we can to get this dog back on his feet and get him his forever home,” Miller said.