Every child needs a helping hand, and the foster grandparent program gives seniors the chance to treat children like their own.
Although the program was originally started by AmeriCorps in 1965, the foster grandparent program is new to Greenwood. Through the Piedmont Agency on Aging, Foster Grandparent Director Don Goforth runs the volunteer services that get seniors to work one-on-one with school children.
“One thing AmeriCorps wanted to do was get more seniors involved,” Goforth said. “They offered a stipend for seniors to volunteer their time at local schools and places and organizations in their communities.”
The program offers a stipend of $3.15 an hour — rising to $4 an hour on April 1 — to spend with children in their classrooms. Foster grandparents go through a screening process and then are invited into schools to work with children to supplement their education.
“If a child is struggling with reading, they’ll pull them off and work with them one on one,” said Schea Workman, chief operating officer at PAA. “The schools need us now even more, because they’re running short-staffed.”
Workman ran the foster grandparent program in Laurens County before coming to work at PAA. The grant that funded that program was enough to pay 65 foster grandparents, and Workman said there was a waiting list for volunteers at one point.
But things changed in 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the country, volunteer numbers plummeted. Older volunteers hung up their hats over health concerns, and younger seniors have been seeking work with steady pay instead of the volunteer position’s stipend.
Now there are less than 30 volunteers in the Laurens program, and only two in Greenwood’s, although one volunteer is in training to join the program.
“I think once they become involved, they don’t realize how much they’re really going to enjoy it,” Workman said.
While the agency has been struggling to recruit volunteers, they’ve been building strong relationships with local schools and nonprofits. Goforth said they’re working alongside Community Initiatives and the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands, to offer chances for foster grandparents to work with students there, too.
In late February, Goforth accepted a proclamation from Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith marking March 12-18, 2023, as AmeriCorps Week in Greenwood, honoring the volunteer services and partnerships the program has fostered.
Selena Watley raised her own children, became a grandmother in her own family, and worked in child care before a friend encouraged her to look into the foster grandparent program.
“I love children. I love my own, and I love anybody else’s,” she said. “It’s made my heart feel good. Every child needs help. We should remember we were little once. We were children.”
After meeting Goforth at a job fair, Frances Adams applied to be a foster grandparent. She has grandchildren and great-grandchildren of her own.
“It’s good to see these kids develop and grow,” she said. “It is a pleasure to see them grow and learn responsibilities to do things on their own with help from all the staff.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.