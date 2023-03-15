Foster grandparents 01
Selena Watley, left, and Frances Adams, center, serve as foster grandparents in the program headed by Don Goforth at the Piedmont Agency on Aging.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Every child needs a helping hand, and the foster grandparent program gives seniors the chance to treat children like their own.

Although the program was originally started by AmeriCorps in 1965, the foster grandparent program is new to Greenwood. Through the Piedmont Agency on Aging, Foster Grandparent Director Don Goforth runs the volunteer services that get seniors to work one-on-one with school children.

