Titles and ranks don’t make an officer fit to be sheriff, Matt Emery said; having the right kinds of experience and knowledge do.
Emery, who has about 15 years of Greenwood-area law enforcement experience, is one of the five candidates bidding for the county’s top law enforcement position in the 2020 election. Running as a Republican, he’ll be on the primary ballot June 9 against incumbent Sheriff Dennis Kelly and fellow former Greenwood deputies Chad Cox and John Long. Former Sheriff Tony Davis is running unopposed in the primary as a Democrat.
Emery began his law enforcement career when he was 21, working at the Greenwood County Detention Center for about a year before he was promoted to road patrol. He worked the streets before a short stint as an officer with the Lander University Police Department, then returned to the sheriff’s office as a school resource officer for a few years.
It was in schools that Emery said he began to cut his teeth as an investigator, looking into the relations and connections students had with possible gang activity and trying to steer them away from the influences of crime.
“I was promoted to investigations because I was able to identify that gang activity in schools,” he said. “I feel like I’m experienced in every division at the sheriff’s office, and I feel like I’ve worked every type of case in investigations.”
When his wife, Melissa, became pregnant with their fourth child, Emery took a job as a school resource officer again in order to keep a work schedule that would accommodate his family better. Emery resigned from his job at the sheriff’s office in order to run for the position and has been campaigning full time ever since.
The Emery’s became household names throughout much of Greenwood when they campaigned to change state law following the death of their infant son, Dylan. Dylan had Krabbe disease, a genetic disorder that compromises the protective coating of nerve cells.
Matt and Melissa campaigned tirelessly following Dylan’s passing to get legislators to pass a bill adding Krabbe disease, Pompe disease and Hurler syndrome to the list of diseases newborns are screened for in South Carolina. On May 16, 2019, Gov. Henry McMaster officially signed “Dylan’s Law,” putting it into effect.
The Emerys live in Ninety Six with their three children, 12-year-old Evie, 11-year-old Andrew and 7-year-old Abi. They’re members of Temple Baptist Church in Ninety Six.
“I’m in the prime of my career, and I think that’s very important,” he said. “I think it makes you hungry for the job, and that’s where I’m at.”
The root of Greenwood’s crime troubles, Emery said, is local gang activity. It sparks violence and drug sales, and he said dealing with it is going to take more than simply throwing people in jail.
“I learned a lot about gangs working in the school and in investigations, and I know it takes more than just a law-enforcement mentality of locking them all up,” he said. “There are community resources and leaders that we could be using to tackle this problem that I don’t think are being utilized now.”
If elected, he said he’d focus on community policing by bolstering the department’s community services division and getting officers to build relationships with community heads and representatives. The gangs affecting Greenwood are local neighborhood gangs, not national gangs, and Emery said early intervention is key to breaking up these groups and fighting their influence.
“More can be done than what’s being done,” he said. “I feel like you’ve got to be willing to make some changes, get out here in the community and put certain people in positions where people will be willing to talk to them.”
If elected, Emery wants to ensure the sheriff’s office has a strong working relationship with the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, sheriffs in surrounding counties and the Greenwood Police Department. He’s looking forward to the incoming Greenwood Boys and Girls Club at the soon-to-be Josh Norman complex, and wants the chance to work with community organizations to create strong relationships with Greenwood’s residents.
He also said he wants to talk with Greenwood’s judges and promote a campaign of imposing maximum sentences for shootings and other gun charges, to set a strong example that this behavior won’t be tolerated.
“If you focus on the gangs and shootings, your drug arrests will come,” he said. “But you can’t do it just law enforcement alone, we have to have everybody in the community on board.”