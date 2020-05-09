Greenwood’s former two-term sheriff Tony Davis is making his bid for another four years of service as the county’s top cop, but he won’t know who he’s running against for the title until after the June primary.
Davis is running unopposed in the June 9 primary as a Democrat and will face the winner of the Republican contest Nov. 3. The Republicans running for the office include incumbent Sheriff Dennis Kelly and three former Greenwood County deputies, Chad Cox, Matt Emery and John Long.
Davis, at age 71, boasts the most years of experience of the candidates in the field. He’s worked in law enforcement for more than 38 years, eight of those spent as sheriff. After he served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam and was honorably discharged, he began his law enforcement career in 1975 under Greenwood County Sheriff Giles Daniel.
He continued working under Sheriff Sam Riley for 16 years and was promoted to major in charge of criminal investigations. In 2005, he went to Iraq to help train the new Iraqi police force and ended up running for and being elected sheriff in 2008.
During his time as the office’s chief, he said he worked hard to get the agency nationally accredited and working alongside the police department to form joint units to investigate violent crimes, provide SWAT services and investigate drug activity.
During his administration, he also had to navigate through challenging internal issues, including when his former administrative assistant Sandi Owens was charged, and later pleaded guilty to, embezzling public funds from the office, or when two drug enforcement unit officers were charged with misconduct in office and embezzlement. Of the Owens case, Davis said as soon as he was made aware of any discrepancies, he immediately addressed them and got the State Law Enforcement Division involved to investigate it. Beyond that comment, he said he didn’t want to dwell on matters from years ago.
When he ran for reelection for a third term in 2016, he was beaten in the primary. Now, he said he’s ready to run again in an effort to course-correct what he sees as missteps in the county’s law enforcement efforts.
“We’ve had some major problems here in Greenwood for the last few months, and to me, the root cause of all of it is a drug problem,” Davis said. “I know when Chief (Gerald) Brooks and I were in office, we formed the violent crimes task force and we had some success with that. We started the Drug Enforcement Unit and we had some success with that. We started the SWAT team, working together, and we had some success with that. Not enough is being done to address the drug problem.”
Part of the problem, Davis said, is in recruitment and retention. He said officers work hard jobs and long hours for a paycheck that some of them choose to supplement with second jobs. Retaining employees is key, he said, because it costs a lot to train and develop skilled officers; he doesn’t want to see them leave for better pay elsewhere.
“There’s a lack of respect for law enforcement officers nowadays, and I don’t know really what’s brought that on,” he said. “I think you’ve got to get out in the community and build a rapport. Many people in this community don’t even know who their officers are or who’s patrolling in their areas.”
The solution, he said, is looking at areas that have high call volumes and assigning officers not just to drive around patrolling those zones, but get out of their cars and interact with people. He said officers should be parking their cars visibly in these areas when they have to stop to write a report, so their presence is obvious and known.
Drugs, for Davis, are the root cause of violent crime and property crime alike. He said it’s essential to take a strong stance against drug activity and to arrest those who would sell and traffic in them.
“You take robberies, people are robbing to support a drug addiction most of the time,” he said. “Look at your shootings and your cuttings, a lot of them are to protect territory.”
Greenwood has been fortunate over the years to have good law enforcement officers who are dedicated to the job, Davis said. It’s essential that they’re put in the right positions, where they can do the most good with their skills.
“One may be a darn good uniform patrol officer, but he might not be worth a darn in investigations,” he said. “One might be a darn good drug enforcement officer, but he might not be worth a darn as a school resource officer.”
Nowadays, Davis lives in Augusta Fields and has two adult children, Jay and Mark. He’s a member of North Side Baptist Church.
“I know the authority vested in law enforcement must be accompanied by responsibility,” Davis said. “I pledge to you as your sheriff, I will ensure that laws are enforced fairly and appropriately, without fear or favor, malice or ill will. Together, we can make our county a safer place to live, work, learn, play and raise our families.”