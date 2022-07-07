Happy birthday, Junne “J.R.” Jones.
The late McCormick police chief and 31-year highway patrolman had a highway named after him Wednesday on what would have been his 66th birthday.
Jones, who died in 2019, was the first Black state Highway Patrol trooper in McCormick County, and the first Black captain in SCHP’s Troop 2 region. Over his 31 years with the highway patrol, he rose to the rank of captain before leaving the agency and becoming McCormick’s chief of police. Jones served in that role for six years before retiring and taking on an unsuccessful bid to be McCormick County’s sheriff.
His nearly four decades of law enforcement experience garnered him respect from his community. The sanctuary of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church was packed with family, friends and loved ones who came together Wednesday to honor his career, and unveil the dedication of state Highway 10 in his memory.
Danny Webb, a retired Highway Patrol trooper and former superintendent of John de la Howe, recalled meeting Jones for the first time in the mid-80s.
“J.R. took me under his wing, and our friendship grew as he became the big brother that I never had,” Webb said. “We were both blessed to be promoted through the ranks of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and even as distance became a barrier, our friendship continued to thrive, ... a friendship that lasted beyond the days of the Highway Patrol gray uniform, the silver bullets, the campaign hats.”
As Jones became police chief and Webb took over at John de la Howe, the two would meet frequently for lunch. He said they argued like brothers over who would get the check. Jones typically won out. As police chief he got a sizable discount. Webb recalled their last day together, returning to McCormick after a trip to Augusta, when Jones told him “Friendship is better than money.”
“We made plans to meet again the following week,” Webb recalled. “Little did I know that Tuesday would be the last time we would be together. Jay, we honor you today as one of South Carolina’s finest: Trooper, corporal, lieutenant and captain, this honor is befitting of a true servant.”
McCormick County Administrator Columbus Stephens said he felt Jones would want him to remind everyone he was “on the battlefield for the lord,” and that Jones was a servant to his last day. Retired SCHP lieutenant Phil Morris said his friendship with Jones also grew from their early days serving Troop 2. When Jones retired, he called Morris and told him “If you want to go fishing, just call me.”
“I did not know how much I missed him until I visited him in the hospital,” Morris said.
The Highway Patrol’s commander, Col. Christopher Williamson, said though it’s been three years since Jones’ passing, the crowd packed into the church was evidence of his legacy.
“It is clear that he left his mark on the citizens of McCormick County as well as the citizens of South Carolina,” he said.
Jones’ son, Gavin Jones, thanked everyone involved in getting Highway 10 dedicated to his father’s memory. He asked the crowd for a favor — Wednesday would have been Jones’ birthday, and he asked the crowd to say happy birthday to him, no matter what they called him: Junne, J.R., Jay, captain, chief, papa or dad.
“Our father is very much deserving of this honor, and the consistent stories and comments we hear and read on Facebook and stuff, they exemplify the type of man that he was,” Gavin said.
Out where Highway 10 merges into 28, the sign faces northbound traffic: “Captain Junne ‘J.R.’ Jones Memorial Highway.” Gavin stood atop a ladder, surrounded by family, as he removed the black plastic covering the sign leading down the highway his father used to live off.
“Just to see my dad get to be recognized for all his service in almost 40 years in law enforcement,” he said. “Here with my family, we all are forever indebted to the state of South Carolina and the citizens of McCormick County for this kind gesture.”