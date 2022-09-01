William Dyson didn’t use that name for long, but the day he did was the tensest moment of his life.

He goes by Jack Barsky now, but he was born Albrecht Dittrich in East Germany, just four years after the end of World War II. Barsky grew up a devout Communist, and as a young chemistry teacher was recruited by the Soviet intelligence agency the KGB to become a spy.

