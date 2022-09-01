William Dyson didn’t use that name for long, but the day he did was the tensest moment of his life.
He goes by Jack Barsky now, but he was born Albrecht Dittrich in East Germany, just four years after the end of World War II. Barsky grew up a devout Communist, and as a young chemistry teacher was recruited by the Soviet intelligence agency the KGB to become a spy.
On Tuesday, this former Soviet spy joined adversary-turned-friend Keith Mahoney to give a presentation on their careers in the intelligence world. Mahoney, a former Naval intelligence officer, has worked in private intelligence and consulting for decades.
Although the two didn’t cross paths in their time working for state intelligence, they were Cold Warriors working for two competing global ideologies.
“For us, it was a very real war, it was a very real time in our lives in which we thought there was going to be a nuclear war,” Mahoney said. “Those of us who worked in the intelligence community for one side or the other were trying to make sure that either we stole nuclear secrets from each other, or we were able to balance each other out so we would not have a nuclear war.”
Barsky’s experience was the focus of Tuesday’s talk. Born in 1949, he remembered a childhood of forced resilience. His youth in the countryside avoided the cities that had been flattened by British and American bombs during World War II, but still felt the poverty and scarcity of the post-war period.
His family life was cold, and Barsky said he learned early on that he would have to take care of himself and harden his heart to survive. He performed well in school, and quickly found himself aligned with Communist ideology.
“Growing up I knew that the West was evil, that capitalism was bad and that we were good,” he said.
Barsky remembered a school trip to a concentration camp, one of the sites of the industrial-level systemic extermination of Jews and other maligned groups by the German Nazi state during World War II. The Soviet Union had been instrumental in pushing the Nazi army back into Germany on the Eastern front. About 24 million Soviet military and civilians died in World War II, dwarfing the United States’ more than 400,000, according to the National World War II Museum.
At the concentration camps, Barsky said children learned about the Communist armed resistance to the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany. He learned about how the United States worked with Nazi general and intelligence head Reinhard Gehlen after the war to set up a counterespionage network, employing Nazis in the process.
“They left him alone and the co-opted his organization, which was known as the Gehlen Organization,” he said. “We knew we were the heirs of those who fought the Nazis. ... I knew that I was on the right side of history.”
His ideological conviction, plus his intelligence and social prowess made him a prime candidate for the KGB. The Soviet spy organization picked and trained him for years before deciding to deploy him to the United States in the hopes of spying on military assets.
To get there, Barsky was given multiple passports and identities that he wore and shed as needed. To get to the U.S., he traveled from Moscow to Belgrade, then to Vienna, Rome, Madrid and Mexico City before donning the identity of a Canadian national headed home to Toronto. His flight had a layover in Chicago, where he would get through immigration and disappear into the United States.
The Canadian passport that got him into the United States bore the name William Dyson, one of the few aliases Barsky still remembers.
“The few minutes I had to wait for customs and immigration, that was the most tense moment in my entire life. I thought I had KGB typed on my forehead,” he said. “I was very aware that I wasn’t speaking Canadian English.”
But through terse, short answers, Dyson slipped into the United States and vanished, and the German-American Jack Barsky took his place. The Barsky name wasn’t one he picked. Diplomats working for the KGB found it for him. It was the identity of a Jewish boy who was buried in a cemetery in Maryland, and to this day Barsky wears the boy’s name.
He hadn’t been prepared culturally. He found socializing difficult and hadn’t mastered his accent. He spent years as a bike messenger, where his co-workers weren’t curious about him and were often transient. It took Barsky six years before he was comfortable in his skin as an American.
Communicating with Moscow was a challenge. He never met another agent face to face, instead leaving messages in hidden locations called “dead drops,” or receiving orders and answers through encoded short-wave radio transmissions. Cryptography was a key skill for secret-keepers.
He sent four letters a month, limited to two pages, and still had to submit quarterly financial reports. He spent 19 years undiscovered by federal agents, but said he ended his career as a KGB spy at the end of 1988. He didn’t pass on much information in his time as a spy — but he did help identify candidates for recruitment as agents.
Getting out
The KGB thought Barsky had been discovered and made plans to extract him back to Europe.
At this point, Barsky had a family in the United States and did not want to leave, so he concocted excuses to avoid extraction and eventually was left to his own devices. He said the decision to cut ties and run was a close call, but he had come to love his daughter and didn’t want to leave.
“I ended up watching that little girl grow up, and that changed everything,” he said. “When I made that decision, I finally joined the human race and became a human being.”
He was out of the espionage business; many other Soviet undercover agents sent in this period of the Cold War were caught quickly, but Barsky evaded counterintelligence agents until he was long done spying. The federal government wasn’t done with him, though. In 1992, someone working in the archives at the KGB turned over information on spies to the Americans, and though the FBI identified Barsky quickly, it took years before they swept in to apprehend him.
Barsky was headed home from work, crossing the Delaware River at a toll gate when a state trooper pulled him over. He was told it was a routine traffic stop.
“I didn’t have time to think, all of a sudden a fellow comes up on me from the right and he does this,” Barsky said, holding his palm out. “I knew exactly what that was, I didn’t even have to look at it — it was the FBI identity. ... My face went white as the driven snow.”
Barsky thought he had been in the clear for years, so he hadn’t done any countermeasures or protections from anyone spying on him. He didn’t know the FBI had bought the house next door and lived beside him for more than a year, listening in to his private conversations with family.
“After a little while, I asked a question, ‘Am I under arrest?’ I got a one-word answer and the answer was ‘no,’” he said. “Very quickly afterwards, I said, ‘So what took you so long?’ They couldn’t suppress a smile.”
He knew he had to make friends and cooperate — it was the only way to keep his life and family together. He couldn’t be turned against the KGB, since they believed he had died. He was debriefed, turned over all information he had over his career, and earned his path to citizenship.
Since then, Barsky’s written an autobiography and shared his insight on news networks, talk shows and other media circuits. He and Mahoney connected after a speech Barsky gave at a conference held by the Association of Former Intelligence Officers.
Mahoney eventually left the public sector and went into private intelligence, starting at a company called Jellyfish Intelligence and going on to do consulting work for other companies.
These days, the intelligence community is changing, Mahoney said. The days of anonymous bureaucrats quietly observing is moving aside to make room for a paramilitary approach. He said the CIA is hiring out of special forces — he called these people “knuckle-draggers.”
“They break bones, they do those brutal interrogations that don’t ever accomplish anything,” he said. “Waterboarding — the stupidest thing in the world. Every one of us would admit to killing JFK just to get away from waterboarding.”
Mahoney decried restrictions placed on the intelligence community in the wake of the Church Committee, which uncovered operations that involved drugging and torturing American citizens, the infiltration of domestic political and civil-rights groups, propaganda campaigns and covert assassination programs.
“We were told we were not allowed to assassinate, we were told we’re not allowed to use journalism as a cover,” he said.
These paramilitary intelligence hires are doing the things spies weren’t allowed to do in his day. The secretive, distasteful and often brutal work of the intelligence community is essential to maintaining the world, he said.
“We need people doing nasty jobs that nobody else should even talk about,” he said. “It has to be done in secret. If it were done openly, it would be even more painful for the innocent who are victimized by the power.”
He said it’s hard for people to believe the ways rape and violence are weaponized to maintain power, and navigating that world of shadows requires secrecy. He said he didn’t believe it was ever possible to confront real power out in the open. A world where these secrets are uncovered, to him, would only be more harmful.
“It’s not a damn Hallmark movie world we live in,” he said. “It’s ugly and nasty, it’s power against power, not the political power we talk about. ... It’s just raw, brutal, nasty power, and that’s the world in which we find ourselves.”