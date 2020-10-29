Former two-term sheriff Tony Davis is seeking to unseat incumbent Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly, with each boasting more than three decades of law enforcement experience.
Kelly won Greenwood County’s top law enforcement position in 2016. He started in law enforcement more than 30 years ago as a state Highway Patrol trooper and spent 27 years in a supervisory and management role there. He supervised Troop 3 and retired as a lieutenant in Troop 2 overseeing the officers working the Lakelands.
While Kelly has training in a range of law enforcement tactics and subjects, he said he’s most proud of the ethical and professional standards he brought to the office. He said when he took office, he made it clear that officers needed to meet his ethical standards. He said he personally signs off on any check cut using the public’s money and wants officers to conduct themselves professionally in the community.
“I’ve learned that if people don’t have the same ethical standards that I have or don’t want to go in the direction I have, they kind of hold the sheriff’s department back,” he said. “I ran on being honest and ethical, and I’m going to be transparent and continue to build relationships in Greenwood to make this community a better place to live in.”
Kelly said he likes to personally connect with the community to build relationships.
“I don’t send deputies, I go out personally in the community,” he said. “I think building those relationships and meeting with the citizens has been the most rewarding thing.”
He said that’s why he’s gotten involved with groups such as the Greenwood Abbeville Coalition, the Beckman Center for Mental Health Services and Cornerstone — groups dedicated to helping address mental health and substance abuse issues. These groups have resources and provide services law enforcement can’t, but that overlap with issues officers deal with daily.
He said he started community update meetings, sharing with residents issues relevant to their neighborhoods and hearing from people about their local concerns. Building relationships is key, he said, which is why he personally met with ministers from all areas of the county to communicate about how to best serve their communities.
“Working as a team with all of those agencies makes it go a lot smoother in helping the Greenwood sheriff’s office accomplish our goals,” he said.
When George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, protests and demonstrations sparked across the country, including in Greenwood. Kelly was in the crowd himself, and though he said it was a bit overwhelming, he wanted to do his best to show he wasn’t running from the questions people had.
He said he’s eager to talk with others about how law enforcement functions, and wants to give the public a better understanding of how the office works and why officers do what they do. He said he’s been part of such conversations through the Christ Changing Communities group.
Davis, who ran the sheriff’s office for eight years, said there’s no community policing without officers getting out of their patrol cars and getting personally involved with the communities they patrol.
Davis has nearly four decades of law enforcement experience and served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam. He started as a deputy in 1975 under Greenwood County Sheriff Giles Daniel and continued working there until 2005 when he went to Iraq to help train the new Iraqi police force. He was elected sheriff in 2008, and lost his bid for a third term during the 2016 primary.
“When I took over in 2008, there was a lot to be done,” he said. “I’ll admit, I had been on one side of the desk looking and working, but when I sat on the other side of that desk as sheriff, I was a little lost.”
Though a bit overwhelming at first, Davis said he quickly learned the scope of the job. The sheriff supervises the county’s 911 call center, uniform patrol deputies, investigators and the county jail. Officers are responsible for investigating criminal activity and serving civil paperwork, along with serving their community by being school resource officers, handling calls for landlord-tenant disputes, providing courtroom safety and countless other matters officers get called to deal with.
“I grew up in the sheriff’s office, I guess you could say,” Davis said. “I guess it comes with experience because somewhere along the line, you’re going to experience one of those issues.”
In his eight years, Davis said he’s most proud of keeping a nearly fully staffed department.
“We got the department accredited through the South Carolina Police Accreditation Coalition, and that took us about 2 1/2 years,” he said.
Although Davis wanted to continue pushing for international accreditation, like the Greenwood Police Department has, he said he was proud of what work his administration did accomplish. He started a citizens academy, teaching the public about the various jobs and responsibilities of the office and how officers do their work. He bought the department a firearm training machine, and spearheaded the switch to propane-fueled patrol cars, saving the county money on gas.
Davis said in the early years of his administration, he did handle internal investigations into misconduct. He said he would have tightened up his office earlier had he seen the signs sooner, but he did change oversight methods after his former administrative assistant Sandi Owens was charged and later pleaded guilty to embezzling public funds from the office. He also requested the State Law Enforcement Division investigate as soon as he learned of financial discrepancies that led to two drug enforcement unit officers being charged with misconduct in office and embezzlement.
In talking about accountability, Davis said he also saw the video of George Floyd’s death and said the officers involved were absolutely wrong to treat him as they did.
“But I don’t know of any time an officer puts on his uniform in the morning with the intent of hurting someone that day,” he said. “I think we do have to be more people-oriented. One thing I’ve said from the get-go is that we have to get out into the community.”
Davis said people have to have a reason to trust law enforcement. That requires officers to get out of their patrol cars and speak with people outside of the context of arrests and investigations. This builds a network of trusting residents who have a relationship with the deputies patrolling their neighborhoods, providing investigators with eyes and ears they can rely on.
“Let me protect you and your family,” Davis said. “I have the experience, I have the knowledge and I have the know-how.”
