Former Greenwood Police Maj. Urban Mitchell put away his uniform and badge when he retired Friday, but he still wants to serve the city in a different capacity.
Mitchell on Monday filed as a candidate for Greenwood City Council Ward 5, currently represented by Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Miller.
“I’ve served the city for 38 years,” Mitchell said in a phone interview. “I feel like I want to continue to serve the city.”
He said he has a vested interest in the city, not only because he served the city for many years, but also because he and his family live there.
“I believe service to others is at the heart of good government,” Mitchell, a United States Air Force veteran, said in a press release. “I’ve proudly served my community as a law enforcement officer and now I want to serve this great city in a different capacity, as a representative on City Council.”
Mitchell said he knows the budget process and wants to make sure the city is financially sound. He said he knows every department of the city.
“I can hit the ground running,” he said.
Mitchell managed the police department’s accreditation process and has more than 25 years of experience in grant writing. He secured hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding for the city while serving in the police department, the release said.
“I deeply value the citizens of Greenwood,” Mitchell said in the release. “I want to represent the community’s interests on city council with fairness, integrity and respect.”
Miller had not filed for reelection as of Monday afternoon but said he intends to file this week. When told Mitchell had filed for Ward 5, Miller welcomed him to the race.
“It’s great to have somebody, anybody interested in being involved in politics and local government,” Miller said. “I think it’s great.”
Filing for nonpartisan political offices closes at noon Aug. 17. The general election is Nov. 3.