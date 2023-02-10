A former Erskine College professor has filed suit against the school.
Christie Rogers-Larke filed the suit in late 2022 against the school claiming racial discrimination, public policy violation, negligent misrepresentation and defamation. The case was transferred Monday from state court in Abbeville County to federal court.
Rogers-Larke was hired by Erskine in 2019, according to the suit, and has worked in private counseling and in academic settings.
According to the lawsuit, Rogers-Larke is Native American and was subjected to “disparate treatment on the basis of her race through treatment after the leadership changes that occurred during the summer of 2022.”
The suit claims that Rogers-Larke had to go before the school’s seminary board, even though other faculty members who were not Native American had not been before the board.
“As a part of the interview, the board questioned Plaintiff about how she would respond to a counseling patient who wanted to change genders,” the suit says.
“Plaintiff responded based (on) requirements that are governed by CACREP (Council for the Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs) standards. During this interview, Plaintiff was asked why she would not tell the individuals that a sin is a sin and lead the person away from changing genders.”
The suit states Rogers-Larke was told in Sept. 2021 that she had not passed that interview and her contract would not be renewed for the following year.
Along with the racial discrimination allegation, the suit says that Rogers-Larke was told to tell patients “a sin is a sin,” even though it would violate state regulations.
It alleges Rogers-Larke faced a hostile work environment based on her race and was subject to complaints from employees concerning her “native view” and had her religious beliefs questioned.
The Index-Journal reached out to Erskine College and to Rogers-Larke’s attorney for comment and did get a response.