A former Emerald High School band director who garnered statewide acclaim says he regrets text exchanges with students that led to his resignation and the suspension of his educator certification.
“I am truly sorry for making any of those comments and I have learned from my mistake, and I am now trying to move forward with my life,” Stephan Botchie said Friday in a prepared statement he read to the Index-Journal.
According to a consent order of suspension approved by the state Board of Education in June, Greenwood County School District 50 approached Botchie “after a female student reported inappropriate communications she received from him.”
“Botchie admitted to using text messages to discuss inappropriate topics with multiple students. At least one of these communications included comments of a sexual nature,” the order said.
The document went on to say the board found “that the evidence presented would support a conclusion that Mr. Botchie engaged in unprofessional conduct as result of inappropriate communications with multiple female students.”
Responding to the allegations described in the order, Botchie said “the document speaks for itself.”
District 50 declined to comment.
“We consider this situation a personnel matter which we cannot discuss,” District 50 spokesman Johnathan Graves said.
Botchie was placed on administrative leave Nov. 5 and resigned Nov. 11. The state board suspended his educator certification through June 8, 2022. To be reinstated Botchie will need board approval. He is also required to complete the NASDTEC Prevention & Correction course.
Suspension of his certification comes more than five years after Botchie was named South Carolina Music Educators Association’s Outstanding Young Music Educator.
Botchie, an Anderson University alumnus, has taught for more than 11 years. His father-in-law is Richard Whiting, executive editor of the Index-Journal.