Former Eagle flies over Greenwood By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Oct 18, 2022 An opportunity for a little more training turned into an opportunity for a Greenwood native turned Air Force pilot to give a little wave to his hometown.Daniel Darling, an airdrop aircraft commander in the Air Force stationed in Charleston, went on an airdrop mission on Oct. 5, picking up Army paratroopers in Georgia and dropping them in Pennsylvania.They had a little extra time and decided to fly over Greenwood, an unfamiliar airfield that offered them a chance for additional practice. He was in a C-17 Globemaster III that day."So we had a little extra time and so my copilot and I, we basically did a little bit of extra training on top of the stuff we'd already done that day," Darling said.He told his parents and a guy he knows at Greenwood High School that he might get to fly over, but wasn't sure if they would get the chance."We have to have the jets back at a certain time, so it's kind of lucky that we got to and actually got decent training out of it, too."Darling said his parents were both excited. His dad works in Gray Court, so they flew over there first before heading to Greenwood."I was happy I could do that," he said.His route took him over Greenwood High School, where Darling graduated in 2013 and was a center on the 2012 state champion football team.Sparky Hudson, Greenwood High's athletic director, said he wasn't on the field the day Darling flew over, but said those who were there were confused at first, thinking "Why is that plane so close?""And then come to find out it was Daniel flying around, which was really neat," he said.Hudson remarked that Darling was an excellent football player and has done well for himself."We're really proud of him."Darling said if people have questions, reach out to him. He said he would be happy to answer questions about flying and the Air Force. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.