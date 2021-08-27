For the fallen Veterans and families of veterans gathered Friday in Court Square in Abbeville for a ceremony to honor area veterans who died. Honors were extended to recognize soldiers killed in the suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, which killed at least 13 U.S. soldiers. Nearly 30 people attended the event, which, according to an attendee, usually draws 15 people. INSET: John Morton rings the bell at Court Square to honor fallen veterans.
