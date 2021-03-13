ABBEVILLE — For many people, football is iconic. That’s why The Iconic Burger is rebranding itself as Panther Square.
Josh Sellers opened the business in August. A grand opening of the business is set for Monday. The rebranding is prompted by a desire to be more in tune with Abbeville and its residents, particularly younger residents.
The business is trying to keep the 18-30 crowd in Abbeville. Sellers, who is 27 years old, said he sees people his age leaving the town on the weekends.
The community loves football and the school, he said, adding that he is looking for Abbeville sports memorabilia such as jerseys worn by former players, to fit the business’ new theme.
Being from Anderson, he said, “I’ve always known how much the school and the team mean to Abbeville.”
When considering the idea, the name “Panther Square” came to mind. He talked to people and they liked the idea.
Some people said they were would the business specifically because of the name change. Sellers said he has seen several comments on the business’ Facebook page commenting on the rebranding. As of Thursday, posts reached 7,400 people, he said.
Sellers lauded the support he has gotten from the city. In fact, the city is why he opened the business. Sellers said his family operates up to five restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia. Several city officials visited a restaurant in Georgia. They apparently enjoyed the food and encouraged Sellers to set up shop in Abbevillle. Sellers said he did his due diligence and “we’ve never been happier.”
One of the events Sellers is proudest of is feeding first responders and city workers around Thanksgiving. He hopes to continue to do so.
“It was a tough year for everyone,” he said, acknowledging the headaches caused by COVID-19. “That was a way we could help everyone.”
The rebranding is more than a name change. Sellers said the business will add items to its menu, such as wings, appetizers such as fried mushrooms and pickles, homemade spinach dips, along with various wraps, subs and homemade chicken salad.
Alcoholic beverages will be served as well, although Sellers said it will take from six to eight weeks before alcohol will be served.
All ages will be welcome. The atmosphere will be for everyone. “I’m in the restaurant business, not the bar business,” Sellers said. Alcohol will be a big draw, but not the focus.
Indoor and outdoor seating will be available, along with eight television sets and access to UFC bouts. Cornhole and pool tournaments also will be held.
“I couldn’t have done it without my dad (David Sellers). He has taught me everything I know,” Sellers said.
“Restaurants are in my blood; it’s one of the things I’m really, really good at. I like to think I can outcook my grandmother.”
A cooking background might explain why the business will feature a hot wings challenge from Day 1. Sellers said the goal is to eat 12 wings in 10 minutes. Winners will receive their picture on the wall, a pitcher of beer and a free meal on their next visit. Between diners and fame is 16 million scofields, which is eight times hotter than the Carolina Reaper.
A scofield is a measurement of the number of times capsaicin needs to be diluted by sugar water. The higher the number, the hotter the pepper.
Sellers admitted he is curious to see if anyone can win the challenge.
“We eat a lot of hot food in my family and I tell you, they’re almost unbearable.”
The business employs from 10-15 people. Sellers said he is hiring for all positions.
Hours will be Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.