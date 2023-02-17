Rain ending this morning. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Food trucks have gone from a novel way of bringing interesting flavors and cuisines to people to an essential way for restaurants to extend their reach.
Greenwood has been trying to promote the growth and variety of food trucks, since each year trailers of barbecue vendors flood into Uptown for the South Carolina Festival of Discovery. Although those trailers go through a different approval process, they’ve spurred local officials’ interest in highlighting food trucks.
“Probably in the last five years, maybe longer, we’ve had a real interest in actual food trucks,” said Lara Hudson, Greenwood community development director. “When you get several food trucks together, it’s just a fun atmosphere — especially when the weather is warmer.”
The COVID-19 pandemic hit the restaurant industry hard. Dining rooms were closed, and business owners struggled to find ways to keep their kitchens running and their staff safely employed while the virus was spreading quickly.
“When COVID hit was when I decided to get my truck,” said Chris Reeder, owner of Fat Daddy’s BBQ.
Reeder’s trailer contains a state-approved kitchen, complete with a flat-top, deep fryer and two-burner stove. It allowed the restaurant to continue offering corporate catering and lunches at local businesses that continued to operate during the pandemic, without needing a dining room to serve in.
“Probably 80% of the business I do with it is just events,” he said.
Brick-and-mortar restaurants can use a food truck as an extension of their kitchen, but businesses without the startup funds needed to buy a storefront might be able to use a food truck to get their restaurant idea off the ground. Banks might be hesitant to loan to a first-time restaurant owner starting a business, but if they’ve run a successful food truck prior, Reeder said they’re more likely to consider a loan application.
“Air conditioning is key,” he said with a laugh. “You really have to overdo that. Once you crank up the equipment, you need it already cool in there, or people just aren’t going to work in the heat, especially in summer.”
Others, like Todd Damon at Smell My Smoke BBQ, have a food truck as the face of their business. He bought his trailer in 2022 and was cooking under a tent prior to that.
“Having the trailer has meant generating more profit and visibility than the tent did,” he said.
But it takes more than a business idea and a trailer to start a food truck — they need state approval from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, an inspection from the county fire marshal, a permit from the city-county planning department and a business license. Zoning officials have developed a process to help streamline applications, but Fire Marshal Travis Lathren said people’s first stop has to be the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Once they have approval from the state, Lathren can do his inspection.
“If they’re cooking in the trailer or just keeping food warm in the trailer that they prepped earlier in a restaurant, there’s different requirements,” he said.
When cooking inside a trailer, owners have to have a full commercial kitchen, complete with the fire suppression system and smoke hood that typical stove tops have. Lathren doesn’t just inspect the kitchen equipment, but generators, propane tanks and anything else that could pose a fire hazard.
“If you want to get a food truck, you basically have to emulate exactly what you have in your restaurant,” he said.
Not every county has the same ordinances regarding food trucks, but in Greenwood, the city and county governments have mirrored ordinances. Gibson Hill, city events and market coordinator, said that’s part of what drives the city to host food truck events and invite local food trucks to the Uptown Market, especially in warmer months.
“We’re excited to build our local base of food trucks because working with out-of-town trucks can be a bit tricky,” he said.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.