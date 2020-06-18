At Tuesday night’s meeting, Greenwood County Council voted unanimously to declare that the legislative intent of Ordinance 6-3-109 does not apply to food trucks. This ordinance governs accessory structures that includes everything from barns to solar panels.
Chairman Steve Brown told the Index-Journal that Lowes Home Improvement made a corporate decision to have all food services, including food trucks, removed from its stores.
Wendell Belmore, who has operated a food truck at Lowes in Greenwood for a long time, was forced to find a new location to operate.
County planning staff interpreted Ordinance 6-3-109 to apply to food trucks and would require Belmore to find a new location every 30 days.
“We did not feel like that applied to this situation,” Brown said.
Brown said if food trucks need to be restricted in some way, the proposal should come from the planning commission.
County staff was directed to research and develop and appropriate ordinance regarding food trucks.