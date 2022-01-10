Get passports ready — your 2022 The Lakelands Food Tour passports.
Greenwood and Laurens are collaborating in this second year for the food tour, which kicks off today and goes through Feb. 6.
Download and print food passports at lakelandsfoodtour.com to explore four weeks of tastes at local restaurants in the two counties, with buy-one-get-one half-off specials. Get your passports stamped for a chance to win $425 in restaurant gift cards and prizes.
Kelly K. McWhorter, Discover Greenwood executive director, said the food tour initiative was launched in 2021 as a way to support local, independent restaurants amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Its scope is expanding, to do more of the same this year, McWhorter said.
“Restaurants are still struggling,” McWhorter said, noting staffing problems make it tough to handle normal business loads.
This 2022 food tour is a good lead into plans to offer hospitality training to local restaurants later in the year, McWhorter said, helping frontline staff be equipped to share with visitors about things to do and recreation opportunities, as well as places to dine.
“This year, our food tour is four weeks,” McWhorter said. “The first week is buy-one-get-one half off on appetizers and the second week is entrees, the third is drinks and the fourth is desserts. To qualify to be entered for prizes, you’ve got to visit and get your food tour passport stamped at two participating restaurants in Greenwood and Laurens.”
Jonathan Irick, Main Street Laurens executive director, said he first started talking about the possibility of a food tour with Uptown Greenwood’s Lara Hudson about three years ago, but the pandemic put things on hold.
In an email to the Index-Journal on Friday, Irick wrote, “The whole idea in partnering was to get people from each of our communities to discover what we have to offer. ... Laurens and Greenwood share the lake, but with our close proximity to each other, we can share diners, too.”
Laurens is putting together a prize basket and so is Greenwood, McWhorter said, noting completed and stamped passports must be submitted to participating restaurants or to Discover Greenwood or Main Street Laurens to be eligible for the drawing. All online entries must be received by Feb. 8.
Follow Discover Greenwood and Main Street Laurens on social media, including Facebook and Instagram to find out more.
“Last year, our first year, participation was pretty good,” McWhorter said. “We were approached on a state level in 2021, but our local restauranteurs felt we could do it independently and that’s what kicked it off.”
Stephen Harrington, SportsBreak general manager, said the food tour generated an uptick in foot traffic for the Greenwood grill and bar in 2021.
“I’ve jumped right on board,” Harrington said. “With each of the four weeks concentrating on something different — appetizers, entrees, beverages and desserts — it opens things up. Staff is kind of excited about it. I’ve just rolled out a new menu. One of our newer appetizers is fried ravioli.”