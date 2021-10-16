The bottom of a school lunch menu posted on a local district’s website has a message for those reading it: “Menus are subject to change due to circumstances beyond our control.”
School food is often the only meal some kids get each day. As important as those meals are, supply chain issues and price increases are causing local school districts to “scramble” and “scrounge” because they aren’t always sure whether or not the food they ordered would arrive, if it’s available at all.
The issues are caused largely by effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue is a national one. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last month it was providing up to $1.5 billion in funding to assist schools facing supply chain disruptions.
The federal agency has issued more than two dozen waivers to South Carolina to help with school nutrition services.
In the Lakelands, school districts are struggling to receive the food they ordered or planned for, and menus are changing regularly as a result.
“We’ve had a ton of issues,” said Amy Stabler, director of child nutrition for Greenwood school districts 50 and 52.
She said in a typical school year, because of procurement, the district projects its usage for the entire year and submits that information so manufacturers know how much the district will buy.
“So this year, starting in springtime, I’m going to say, we started getting letters from manufacturers saying they’re not going to be able to produce items because of whether it was packaging issues, truck driver issues, employees,” Stabler said.
Many of them had laid off workers when restaurants and schools closed at the beginning of the pandemic and had cut back on production, she said, which ramped back up when things opened.
Because the issues are ongoing, school districts know there will be problems, but don’t know each week what food will be available or what is coming on a shipment.
“We don’t know what’s coming in the door from day to day,” Stabler said. “We have no idea. So our biggest challenge is just changing our menus and every school might look completely different because one might get a product that another one doesn’t get.”
Carli Shaw, who leads the cafeteria at Mathews Elementary in District 50, said a lot of things they need aren’t coming in.
Even things they are supposed to use as substitutions aren’t always available, she said.
They got a shipment Wednesday morning, and when the delivery driver checked out, he brought Shaw a list of things that weren’t in the shipment.
“It’s getting hard for us to actually serve the kids their requirements because they’re supposed to have certain meal requirements at every meal, a certain amount of this and that and it’s getting really difficult because we’re starting to have to scrounge around to make sure they have enough stuff on their plate,” she said.
Stabler did mention that the USDA issued a waiver lifting those requirements.
That’s helped, she said, adding the schools still can’t predict what’s on the menu because until the truck pulls up to the door, they don’t know what they’re actually getting.
Shaw said, for example, that in her Wednesday shipment, she didn’t get any yogurt that was supposed to be delivered and has to figure out a replacement.
Frequent menu changes are a result of these issues.
Connie Cunningham, food services director for Abbeville County School District, said the district has to make menu changes often and substitute certain foods. A breakfast pizza versus a pizza bagel, for example.
She said the district has had to make purchases from Amazon and Sam’s Club to get things they need like sporks and juice. They even had one delivery canceled early this school year because of personnel issues with the distributor.
“We really were scrambling to figure out what we were going to do,” Cunningham said.
Schools around the area are sometimes able to share items with one another. Shaw said she’s sometimes having to call other schools in District 50 to see what they have. Cunningham mentioned a recent situation where an Abbeville County school didn’t receive the ketchup it had ordered, but was able to get some from other schools in the district who had extra.
In District 50, there are deliveries throughout the week. Produce is delivered twice a week, paper supplies twice a week and bulk food comes once a week.
“So what we tried to do knowing the school year was going to be complicated, we projected and ordered about a month’s worth of food so we would have enough food to feed everybody for at least a month and we’ve got storage to do that, we can’t go a lot past about a month at a time,” Stabler said.
“Might not be what’s on the menu but we will make sure that everybody gets a meal.”
She said the district buys a lot of fresh produce from the Carolinas. All students still eat free for breakfast and lunch and the meals are healthful, she said.
The district just needs patience from the students regarding the menu changes, she said.
Greenwood School District 51 Superintendent Fay Sprouse said their food supply lists are limited.
“Our food co-op (SC Purchasing Alliance) is helping us obtain available food,” Sprouse said.
“Sometimes we have to secure products from companies other than Sysco. We are having to be flexible with menus. We have applied for and received all available waivers from the USDA which allows us to alter portion sizes, meal patterns, and components.”
Districts are also dealing with price increases.
Cunningham mentioned juice, which is already a hard-to-get item.
“They have a very limited supply and we received information today of a price increase, which I can understand a price increase, but we’re barely able to receive the juice, much less even think about a price increase right now,” she said. “We’re suffering.”
McCormick County School District Superintendent Jaime Hembree said her district is facing the same delays in food service items and changing menus often because of the lack of food availability.
Greenwood School District 52 is facing those same issues, as well. Superintendent Rex Ward said sharing food services with District 50 is a “great partnership,” and helps with buying power.
District are getting letters day-to-day about foods that are unavailable and price increases.
Stabler said District 50 was told it would be until late spring when distributors are caught up.
Cunningham said her district receives letters on a regular basis, and the reasons for the problems are usually about the pandemic.
“Every letter we receive just about, it starts with ‘Due to the pandemic,’” she said. “The ongoing pandemic.”
