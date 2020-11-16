In a land of plenty, no one should go hungry.
That’s what keeps volunteers working with food pantries in Abbeville and Calhoun Falls.
“We know the need is there,” said Mike Shirley, who works with the Abbeville Food Pantry. “There is no reason for anyone to go hungry in Abbeville County. We work to make that true.”
Abbeville sees about 164 families per month on average, he said. The lowest number of clients was 123 families in April. In October, the pantry served about 207 families. About 40% of clients are over 60; about 20% are 18 years old or younger. Most live in Abbeville, Shirley said. Others come from Donalds, Lowndesville and other outlying towns.
In Calhoun Falls, the food pantry saw about 36 families in October, said volunteer Jane Hayes. Over the last six weeks, the food pantry had three new families come in.
The pantry may see more clients as winter hits, she said. Like the Abbeville pantry, most clients in Calhoun Falls are elderly people on fixed incomes. Demand also may have been affected because more students are staying at home, although Hayes said schools have opened back up.
Calhoun Falls is a poor town, she said. The town lost a mill and a textile plant. The nearest grocery store is in Abbeville. In some cases, people who receive food stamps have had their assistance reduced.
“Times are hard,” she said. “COVID has really thrown everybody for a loop.”
Masking rules are in effect at both pantries for volunteers and clients. Hayes said the pantry was closed down for one day for sanitizing in August when a coronavirus scare arose.
In response to the pandemic, both pantries have altered operations. The Calhoun Falls volunteers put boxes on a table at the front door to promote social distancing.
At Abbeville, operations were moved outside the Main Street United Methodist Church in March. Shirley said he hopes to keep the operation outside, weather permitting. Also, extra food items are now boxed, instead of being placed outside for clients to shop to keep volunteers and clients safer.
The idea for the pantries was established by the United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County when it developed an emergency assistance program in 2008 and soon discovered a need to feed the hungry, Shirley said. Later UCMAC developed a free medical clinic for people who lack insurance or coverage.
Both food pantries provide boxes of food to clients. The Calhoun Falls pantry provides boxes from 3-5 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 403 N. Washington St. (next to the Town Hall), while the Abbeville pantry provides food boxes from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays at Main Street United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St. Clients can get a box of food every four weeks.
Up to 13 items, either dry or canned goods, go into each box, Shirley said. He and Hayes said food products ranging from beef stew, rice, pinto beans and cereals are provided by various churches. Other donated items include mops, brooms, cleaning supplies, medical supplies, such as alcohol (for hand sanitizing), she said.
Churches donate specific items and as a result are known as the mac ‘n’ cheese church, the beef stew church and the grits church. UCMAC Executive Director Bill Boone said the churches are proud of the names.
The churches don’t skip a beat, Hayes said. The pantry is served by 11 churches in and around Calhoun Falls, along with donations from other people, businesses and organizations.
Hayes and Shirley lauded the work of Second Harvest, which is part of Feeding America, in helping to supply the pantries with food. Shirley said its work aligns well with the food pantry.
Second Harvest’s website says up to 75% of the food it distributes is donated, 4% is purchased and 21% of the food comes from government commodities. The organization provides a regional distribution warehouse and branches that supply food and grocery items to charitable agencies that assist people in need. It also provide training, technical assistance and hunger education to partner agencies.
Financial donations are used to buy all kinds of supplies, including food from Second Harvest, which sells items for 18 cents per pound, Boone said.
“People have to show a need, but we never send anyone away without food,” Shirley said. “If they are there, we assume that they need food.” Some clients admit that “they would rather not be here.”
“Those are the people we want,” he said. It proves that these people were self-sufficient. It might explain why the number of clients varies monthly.
If people receive supplemental income, like disability, SNAP or food stamps, they are automatically approved for food service, he said. The food pantry also uses federal poverty guidelines to determine eligibility. All information is kept confidential.
“We know we’re not getting everyone. Word of mouth is the biggest means of getting information out,” Shirley said.
The food pantries are all-volunteer efforts and Hayes and Shirley lauded the people who keep the operations going. Shirley said nearly 100 people volunteer to work at the pantries.
Volunteers primarily come from area churches, and from the community, Shirley said. Teams at the Abbeville pantry alternate weeks.
The Calhoun Halls pantry has eight volunteers on regular basis, Hayes said and it always accepts volunteers.
If people want to volunteer with either pantry, they can call UCMAC 864-366-6525, option No. 3, for information.
“Having a heart in helping others is the thing,” he said. “We know the need is there. Volunteers are very dedicated to our cause. I can’t say enough about them.”
“I wouldn’t be doing it if my heart wasn’t in it,” Shirley said. “It’s something that I want to do. If it wasn’t I’d probably reach out and do something else.”
“It’s far more a blessing on you than they people who come,” Hayes said. “It does your heart good to help others. I love being able to help people. I know there are a lot of people out there who are hurting and I really don’t want to see anybody go hungry.”