A familiar grocery store chain will be opening a new location in Greenwood today.
Food Lion will open a grocery store where Bi-Lo operated at 2010 Montague Ave. Extension, a press release from Food Lion said.
“I am extremely excited to open our new Food Lion store here in my community of Greenwood,” James Parris, store manager of the new Food Lion, said in a press release. “I have lived and worked in Greenwood for the past 17 years and look forward to inviting our community in to experience our expanded offerings throughout our beautiful new store. I’m eager to see new faces, welcome old friends and serve my community at our new location.”
Bi-Lo closed its doors earlier this month and crews worked during the past few weeks to convert it into a Food Lion. The store will have about 75 employees.
The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Last year, Food Lion announced it acquired 62 Bi-Lo and Harveys Supermarkets in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.
Greenwood County has two other Food Lion grocery stores, 2551 Highway 25 S. and 1605 Bypass 72 E. Alex Lee acquired the county’s other Bi-Lo location last year and converted it to a KJ’s Market IGA.