WARE SHOALS
More than 1,100 boxes of food were distributed Friday at Ware Shoals High School.
“We believe in the power of service,” Faye Sprouse, Greenwood County School District 51 superintendent, said.
Sprouse said area churches provided volunteers, including several from Ware Shoals United Methodist Church. She said Squad 51, a group of high school first responders, and the school’s Future Farmers of America group were instrumental in assisting with the event.
“We have a lot of good help out here,” Sprouse said.
A Ware Shoals company, ASI, provided a forklift and driver to unload pallets of boxes off the delivery truck.
Boxes of food were then loaded into cars lined up in front of Ware Shoals High School. Sprouse said there were cars lining up at 7:30 a.m. that day. Each family could get up to two boxes starting at 9 a.m. After 30 minutes, the decision was made to restrict the boxes to one per family to ensure that everyone received a box.
Sprouse was amazed by the turnout.
“I never imagined,” Sprouse said. “But, I’m so happy.”
The food boxes were provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program, which supplies fresh produce to families in need. Sprouse said this is the first time the district has participated.
Sprouse said the school district was able to participate in this program through a partnership with Save the Children, an international organization that focuses on academics and community needs.
“We are making sure that we meet the food insecurities that are in our rural communities in which we partner,” Sonia Gass, South Carolina director of Save the Children, said.
Save the Children is a crib-to-college organization that teaches literacy and numeracy.
“This year we are implementing an after school program at Ware Shoals Primary,” Kelly Sutton, program specialist for school-age in SC for Save the Children, said.
Sutton said part of the group’s mission is community outreach.
“We are able to bring out food to the communities that we serve as well,” Sutton said.
Any leftover boxes will go to the Food Bank, Sprouse said.