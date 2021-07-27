People who need food shouldn’t feel uncomfortable asking for help — at the Food Bank of Greenwood County, Executive Director Andrea White wants to keep the kind of atmosphere that doesn’t scare away people in need.
“We want to make it a resources bank, not just a food bank,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to walk in and feel like we’re judging them, because we are not.”
White took over leadership at the Food Bank on July 1, filling in for Wendi Andrews after her retirement. Andrews left big shoes to fill but left the food bank in great shape. White said the food bank has great relationships with its community partners, volunteers and clients, so her role is to build on the foundations Andrews left.
But White nearly missed out on her chance at this role. Before applying for the job, White worked for eight years managing PowerSchool for Greenwood County School District 50, and she ran her own nonprofit called BLOOM, geared toward fostering leadership and preparing them for life’s major transitions.
White is from Promised Land, and she said her youth sparked her passion for community service.
“I’ve always tried to give back to my community,” she said. “My mom, dad, everyone in the community was always serving the area. When I grew up, that was always what I wanted to do.”
She joined up with several service groups, but when the opportunity first arose to apply for the executive director role at the food bank in May, she passed it up. She was preparing for another group she worked with and leading an organization like the food bank was a challenge she needed to think about.
When the opportunity came up again, she didn’t hesitate. About two days after her interview, she was offered the job. She walked in her first day, calm and assured.
“I felt like this is where I’m supposed to be to make a difference for our citizens,” she said. Recently she’s been setting up her office and learning more about office maintenance, taking webinars and learning more about how other food banks have planned their services. In Greenwood, the food bank partners with Publix, Food Lion, Walmart and Second Harvest Food Bank to provide the food for their programs, along with donations from the community.
The donated food then goes toward programs providing food boxes from Second Harvest, or backpacks for children at the start of school. The emergency food program is open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 222 East Ave., Greenwood. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for anyone seeking help to come in and ask about programs.
For more information about the food bank, visit them online at foodbankgreenwood.org or call 864-227-1556.
“Even though we’re a food bank and people can make donations all day long, we want them to be able to walk in and feel like family,” White said.
Before 2020, the bank had mobile feeding sites at local churches, especially in rural communities. Though the COVID-19 pandemic forced their shutdown, White said she’s looking to start the program back up to help people in those areas who can’t travel to the food bank for help.
Part of White’s efforts now is to help people better understand the work the food bank does, and highlight the people who make it happen. The food bank hired Lander University senior Onye Cosom to help with social media and sharing information about the organization. People don’t really know what happens at the food bank, she said.
“I was one of those people,” she said. “I thought it was as simple as bagging it up and sending it out.”
She’s spotlighted James Suber, a driver for one of the trucks that collect food from community partners and brings it to the warehouse. Dedicated volunteers there then sort and stock the food on shelves, keeping items organized so others can bag and box food for the various programs through the food bank. White said she couldn’t ask for better help from her staff and volunteers, and wants them to know they’re appreciated.
“People really need these basic things that a lot of people take for granted,” White said. “People took a chance on me, I feel like I need to reach out, take a chance and help people help themselves.”