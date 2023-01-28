The Food Bank of Greenwood County has nourished countless lives since it was founded on mustard-seed faith and a commitment to care for the county’s most vulnerable people.

On Friday — 40 years after the food bank’s conception — its supporters filled the hall of Harris Baptist Church for a luncheon to celebrate the decades of service. Teresa Goodman, chairwoman of the food bank’s board, shared with the crowd a copy of Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” That caterpillar eats his way through a variety of delicious and nourishing foods, building up the strength he needs to weave his cocoon and become a butterfly.

