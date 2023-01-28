From left, Food Bank of Greenwood Executive Director Andrea White and Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith honored food bank co-founder Barbara Jackson on Friday at a luncheon for the organization’s 40th anniversary.
The Food Bank of Greenwood County has nourished countless lives since it was founded on mustard-seed faith and a commitment to care for the county’s most vulnerable people.
On Friday — 40 years after the food bank’s conception — its supporters filled the hall of Harris Baptist Church for a luncheon to celebrate the decades of service. Teresa Goodman, chairwoman of the food bank’s board, shared with the crowd a copy of Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” That caterpillar eats his way through a variety of delicious and nourishing foods, building up the strength he needs to weave his cocoon and become a butterfly.
“Like all those tasty morsels the caterpillar enjoyed, the food bank has for 40 years provided sustenance,” Goodman said. “They have provided the energy, the ability for those who need us most to be fed, so they can fulfill their purpose in this world.”
The organization that would become the food bank was originally called the Greenwood County Coalition for Critical Needs. It was formed in January 1983, and co-founder Barbara Jackson was in attendance at Friday’s luncheon.
Though the food bank would change locations, it settled at the United Center for Community Care on Phoenix Street. Current Executive Director Andrea White said since then, the food bank has sought to expand its service area with mobile food pantry sites, establishing the Bear Necessities pantry at Lander University and the upcoming pantry at Piedmont Technical College this spring.
“As times changed and needs changed, the food bank changed as well,” White said. “We’re moving forward with pride knowing we have a rich legacy to live up to.”
That legacy, Jackson said, comes from hundreds of people who deserve honor and recognition. Mayor Brandon Smith and White presented Jackson with a proclamation honoring her years of service to the organization, where she served as the first executive director for 22 years.
“We began with a small dream, we never imagined we could do what Wendi (Andrews) and Andrea have done,” Jackson said.
In 1983, the coalition for critical needs stemmed from then-Gov. Richard Riley responding to economic struggles and funding multiple efforts to give people a hand up. Jackson said the people who were essential to getting the food bank off the ground — Willie S. Harrison, Ruth Collins, Bill Patrick and countless others — were trying to meet a palpable need in their communities.
Jackson said the Self Family Foundation was an essential partner from the start and thanked Norm and Roxy Fawcett for their early volunteerism before going to meet the need for a soup kitchen.
The county’s economic base has been changing, Jackson said: Low-skill workers are in need of job options, retired people are stretching their Social Security checks and too many children are facing homelessness and precarity. But what started as small nonprofits have blossomed into a network of social service organizations striving to meet those needs.
“So, let’s say three cheers for all of these modern organizations who are trying to be realistic about this growing need in our county and helping us learn how to deal with it,” Jackson said.
