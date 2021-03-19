The work of public officials and public bodies is open to public scrutiny, and that includes cases investigated by law enforcement.
The South Carolina Freedom of Information Act sets up the framework for how people can access public records throughout the state and has specific provisions for law enforcement records detailing reports of crimes. Reports disclosing the “nature, substance, and location of any crime or alleged crime” are specifically made public information by the state’s FOIA. If these records were made within the past 14 days, they have to be available for public inspection and copying during business hours, without any need for a formal request.
Many agencies and public bodies ask that people seeking public records fill out a FOIA request form, but no part of the state’s FOIA law requires the public file a specific form. Instead, the law only specifies that a written request be submitted.
While speaking with local law enforcement agencies about how someone could request a report detailing officers’ response to a 911 call, many law enforcement and municipal officials said they very rarely, if ever, get requests from people not affiliated with a media outlet or involved in their investigation. Some had questions about elements of the state’s public information laws, and several said if they received a written request for records that they usually submit those requests to an attorney to review the request before releasing any public record.
Public bodies have 10 business days to notify someone making a written request for records of whether or not the body will produce the records, along with an explanation of their decision. For records made more than two years ago, the body instead has 20 business days to respond.
To read the full text of the FOIA, visit scstatehouse.gov/code/t30c004.php. The FOIA isn’t just for journalists and the S.C. Press Association has a citizen’s guide to the law available online at scpress.org/foia-citizens-guide.
Here’s how anyone can get their hands on law enforcement crime reports for several agencies in our area:
Greenwood
Police DepartmentThe police department’s office, at 520 Monument St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone may walk in and request a report, and the city has a request form officials ask people to use.
Alternatively, people may submit a request for police reports via email at foia@gwdcity.com, Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said. For any report older than 14 days, the record is considered archived, and the FOIA request will be used to identify the specific report.
The police department, as with many agencies, redacts certain information from reports, including the identities and identifying details of victims, complainants and witnesses. Under state FOIA law, public bodies are able to redact some information collected by law enforcement on the grounds that it would interfere with a prospective law enforcement proceeding or be an unreasonable invasion of personal property, among other exemptions. The FOIA allows for these redactions but does not require them.
For questions about police records, Link said people may call 864-942-8401 for help.
Greenwood County Sheriff’s OfficeSomeone requesting reports can come in person to the office at 528 Edgefield St., Greenwood, during normal business hours. The sheriff’s office also has a FOIA request form, which besides a description of the requested information, asks for the name, signature, address, phone number and email address of the person requesting the record.
For people unable to make a records request in person, they may email the staff in the records division. This includes Jeff Graham at jgraham@greenwoodsc.gov, Pam Young at pyoung@greenwoodsc.gov, Della Sherard at dsherard@greenwoodsc.gov and Cynthia Owens as a civil records clerk at cowens@greenwoodsc.gov.
For other records-related questions, Graham said to call the main office at 864-942-8600 and dial 0 to speak with someone in the records division.
Abbeville County
Sheriff’s OfficePeople can request reports in person at 21 Old Calhoun Falls Road, Abbeville, open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Sheriff Ray Watson said record clerk Amy Southard typically handles report requests, although anyone at the office can help someone seeking a report.
Watson is available by email at rwatson@abbevillecountysc.com, and Southard can be reached at asouthard@abbevillecountysc.com. Staff can also help people over the phone at 864-446-6000.
Abbeville
Police DepartmentTo request a report in person, visit the office at 102 S. Main St., Abbeville. Police Chief Ron Bosler said anyone who calls the office at 864-366-5832 may speak with Victims Advocate Zaneta Miller or leave a message for anyone at the office to ask about requesting a report.
Any written request may also be submitted by email. Assistant Police Chief Nicholas Moore is available at nmoore@abbevillecitysc.com.
Ninety Six
Police DepartmentRequests for police records in Ninety Six are typically submitted through Town Hall, Police Chief Chris Porter said. Town Hall is at 120 N. Main St. in Ninety Six and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The office is open until noon on Wednesdays.
The town clerk/treasurer, Ketekash Crump-Lukie, is available by email at town@ninetysixsc.gov, and people with questions about requesting records may call Town Hall at 864-970-7704.
Ware Shoals
Police DepartmentLike Ninety Six, requests for police records in Ware Shoals go through Town Hall. Someone seeking records in person may visit 8 Mill St., Ware Shoals from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and may call 864-456-7478 to ask about records.