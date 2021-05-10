Every butterfly had meaning. That meaning was unique to each person who released one.
Hundreds of people came to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont on Saturday for a Butterfly Celebration in memory of loved ones.
“The butterfly, to me, is the releasing of my loved one,” said Celia Williams, who lost her husband, Grady, to cancer in November 2019. “He can fly away to heaven. He’s already there, but, you know, the butterfly is just a special flying away.”
Celia and Grady were married for 41 years. Celia said she most remembers his laughter. The couple were in the Bahamas for his last birthday.
“He loved to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries,” Celia said. “We did enjoy life after retirement. We did a lot of traveling, so those were special moments. We took the grandchildren with us, so we were happy to do that.”
Nancy Hanke and granddaughter M.J. Gunter have been coming to the celebration for years.
“I try to support everything for the hospice,” Hanke said. “It’s for the ones that we’ve lost. It’s just a beautiful little thing to do, and I want to show her what it’s all about. This is her first time.”
Ashley D’Alessandro said her mother recruited her to volunteer for the event.
“It’s always at Mother’s Day,” D’Alessandro said. “I think a lot of people do it in memory of their mom, possibly.”
Evie Galloway’s said she releases butterflies each year in memory of her mother and father.
“It’s just a way of remembering my parents, who meant so much to me,” Galloway said. “It’s a good organization. I have a lot of faith in this particular hospice house, and I want to support them.”
Kim Rodgers came to the event with several family members. Her dad died a few years ago.
“We thought this would be a great honor to come and bring them,” Rodgers said. “It’s a symbol of life and hope. Even though he’s not here, I think it honors him by being able to release these butterflies. I’m sure that everyone who has come has had a loss in some way.”
Dora Jarrett participated in honor of her brother, Charles Bobo, who is a resident at the hospice facility.
“Every need has been met, without question,” Jarrett said. “They are all wonderful people. And it’s helping them for future residents. We’re just thankful that God lined us up with this hospice house.”
The event, sponsored by the Friends of Hospice Committee, was a fundraiser. People could purchase butterflies for $10. More than 700 painted lady butterflies were released. All proceeds assist Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont’s patients and families.