Flu season is in full swing, and Kinsa — a company that makes smart thermometers and tracks the flu in real-time — started their FLUency program to help parents and schools across the country monitor and prevent the spread of illnesses among students.
The program arms parents and school staff with free smart QuickCare Bluetooth digital thermometers. The thermometers can connect to Kinsa’s companion application on any smartphone and provide a child’s temperature, anonymous info about illnesses on the rise in a child’s grade, general health tips and warnings and real-time and personalized guidance to help parents know when to call a doctor and how to comfort their ill child.
Through Kinsa’s partnership with Lysol, the participating schools get access to the thermometers and disinfectant products.
The program accepted 14,000 schools, including 25 in South Carolina. Merrywood Elementary is participating in the program.
Nita Nehru, director of communications and partnerships at Kinsa, wanted “schools that are trying to prevent the spread of illness to improve attendance and the health of their students.”
“This program is more about awareness of what’s going around,” she said.
Schools with ample parent engagement and a passionate point person on the ground were also important factors that played a role in selecting schools, Nehru said. Nurse Beth Newton served as the point person for Merrywood, and she has “really enjoyed” the smart thermometers.
This is Merrywood’s first year in the program, and roughly 150 parents have activated and been consistently engaged with the smart thermometers.
“Parents really enjoyed them because their Bluetooth and cordless,” Newton said. “Everyone who’s used them has really enjoyed them.”
Newton particularly liked the nurse portal which gives her an opportunity to write and share notes, give health tips and interact with parents.
Each parent receives one thermometer per household, and they could keep track of their entire family’s health statuses if they wanted to, Newton said.
Merrywood teaches about 537 kids, and Newton likes how easy it is for students to use.
The thermometer displays a smiley face if the student’s temperature is good, and it turns red if their temperature is too high.
“Our students were just as excited as the parents,” Newton said.
During Christmas week, Merrywood had a lot of sick students and Newton thanked the smart thermometers and Kinsa’s companion application because they notified them of what rooms needed to be cleaned thoroughly to stop germs and sicknesses from spreading.
Nehru would welcome more schools from the district to participate in FLUency, especially next year since Kinsa will have more thermometers to disperse.
“We hope this program becomes ingrained into the community,” she said.