Health leaders from across the state gave a briefing earlier in the week on COVID-19, RSV and flu in South Carolina. From left, top row, Dr. Carl Chelen, McLeod Children’s Hospital pediatric intensivist and chief of medical staff for McLeod Regional Center; Dr. Allison Eckard, chief of pediatric infections diseases at MUSC Children’s Health and Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. Bottom row, Dr. Don Moore, urgent care physician at Lexington Medical Center; Melanie Matney, SCHA chief operating officer; and Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch, Prisma Health.
State health leaders stressed the importance of vaccinating and practicing good personal hygiene habits to prevent potential respiratory illnesses.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has already reported two flu-related deaths in South Carolina, including one child.
“These are unfortunate and grim reminders of how severe flu can be,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.
Bell said the state has already seen widespread flu activity. Last year, the state didn’t reach widespread flu activity until January. Just about a month into the 2022-23 season, she said we’ve reached more than half the number of outbreaks and cases reported than the previous flu season.
And while DHEC does not require reporting of individual cases of respiratory syncytial virus, Bell said RSV outbreaks, another common illness that affects the airways, must be reported. This year, the number of RSV outbreaks reported so far has almost doubled the number of outbreaks reported last year.
COVID-19 community transmission levels also continue to be monitored. While community levels are currently low, COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths are still occurring.
“Don’t make the mistake of not taking these seriously, especially for certain segments of our population,” Bell said.
Dr. Don Moore, Lexington Medical Center Urgent Care physician, said the three illnesses all have a similar set of symptoms such as headaches and body aches.
Bell added there are no at-home tests for flu, but a person can be co-infected, meaning a person can be infected with COVID and flu at the same time.
Across the state, Melanie Matney, South Carolina Hospital Association chief operating officer, said hospitals are expecting more flu activity and an increase in RSV cases, a trend they see continuing through the season.
Many hospitals are also at capacity with patients. But that doesn’t mean hospitals won’t be able to take care of patients.
“We just have to flex and increase our nursing numbers and find rooms to put patients in. That’s something we have always done even with COVID – providing excellent care. We’re here for you. It does not mean we can’t take care of those individuals,” said Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch, divisions director for pediatric infectious diseases at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Midlands.
Locally, Self Regional Healthcare CEO Dr. Matt Logan said medical workers are predominately treating patients testing positive for flu and RSV. Recent numbers show 47 of 190 patients tested positive for flu. As of Thursday afternoon, there were seven flu patients and four COVID patients hospitalized at Self, he said.
While Logan thinks the area is past the worst of COVID, he isn’t surprised that there has been a surge in respiratory illnesses, which is why he stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, developing good hygiene habits, and using the virtual care services Self Regional offers at selfregional.org/virtual-care/.
Visit vaccines.gov to find nearby flu and COVID vaccination sites.
