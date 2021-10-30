Like father, like son.
It's the literal truth for Jim Pfeiffer and his son, Maj, James Pfeiffer, as they both head into retirement. The elder Pfeiffer will end his 13-year career as president and CEO of Self Regional Healthcare on Dec. 21, while his son ended a 12-year career with the Air Force on Saturday as he flew into Greenwood County Airport on his last flight as a military man.
The younger Pfeiffer was deployed six times and worked in the tactical surveillance and reconnaissance arena aboard his aircraft. He plans to attend law school at the University of Florida in August, but admitted he's not sure which field he will go into.
The pilots circled the aircraft around a bit before landing. It was a nice flight, although Pfeiffer joked "a couple of birds tried to kills us."
"it's amazing," the elder Pfeiffer said. "I'm proud of him."
Pfeiffer said he plans to become a gentleman farmer with 10 acres of fruit and citrus crops in Florida.
At 33 years of age, Pfeiffer joked with his comrades about being "old crusty dudes. I call my parents every day to say, 'I'm sorry; now I get it.'"
"The Air Force is great. It's something I always wanted to do. I love serving my country and working with America's best."