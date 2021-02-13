Flat tires can happen to the best of us.
“I was in the left lane in one of the busiest parts of I-26 in Columbia,” state Rep. John McCravy said. “I heard the tire go.”
He said he started working his way over to the emergency lane.
“I barely made it off the interstate,” McCravy said.
McCravy was on his way back to Greenwood along with his wife, Dana, and their dog.
“I went to try and figure out how to lower the tire in the back,” McCravy said.
He said his Ram truck has a spare tire that is stored under the bed of the truck which can only be lowered by a rod inserted through the bumper. While McCravy was tending to lowering the tire, a friend and colleague of his was also stuck in traffic.
“I had just got off the phone with another representative from Greenville,” state Rep. Patrick Haddon, of Greenville, said. “I knew John’s truck and the stickers on the back of his window got my attention first and then I saw him.”
McCravy said he was not having much success with lowering the tire.
“I look up and there is this big Ram truck,” McCravy said.
He said the truck pulls off the road ahead of him and backs up in the emergency lane.
“Out of the truck pops Patrick Haddon, a representative friend of mine,” McCravy said.
McCravy said Haddon accessed the situation and found the problem.
“He just changed the whole tire,” McCravy said. “He just kind of took over and I was just sitting there in amazement.”
McCravy said Haddon changed the tire fast as if he was a mechanic who does it every day.
“I’ve got the same typical Ram that has that same system,” Haddon said. “I’m glad it worked out the way it did.”
McCravy said Haddon called him later to make sure he made it home safely.
Haddon, who is a member of the House Family Caucus along with McCravy, was glad he was able to help.
“The Lord put us in the right place at the right time,” Haddon said. “It all worked out really well and everybody is safe.”
McCravy said Haddon is a good friend and was thankful for his help.
“I was just amazed that the Lord got me off the interstate without any incident and then sent Patrick Haddon over there to help me out,” McCravy said.