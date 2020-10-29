Five candidates are running for four seats on the Donalds Town Council. All have specific plans for improving the town.
Julie Wooley sees a changing town and wants to be part of that change.
A 12-year resident of Donalds, Wooley said she decided she would put her name in when she heard two people were leaving the council.
Wooley wants to see the town have a police presence, perhaps by hiring a recent police academy graduate to work for the town. Her goal is to work toward 24-hour police protection, but she would settle for 12.
The town does not have a police department. If a crime occurs in Donalds, by the time an officer arrives, the suspects are gone. Wooley works part-time in a local store and has had to deal with shoplifters getting away because of a lack of law enforcement presence. Police in the town would also address another of Wooley’s concerns: speeding.
She also supports installing sidewalks to accommodate runners and bicyclists in the area. Wooley is also concerned about vacant properties she said needs cleaned up because they are affecting property values. The city could sponsor a program such as a property cleanup. Other city-sponsored activities could be held in the local park to bring people together, such as covered-dish lunches, fall and spring festivals and community yard sales.
“This town is growing and we need to grow with it,” Wooley said. Such events will keep people (youths and families) in the town.
Wooley spent about 20 years writing local, regional and even national grants for various educational projects.
Millie McDonald refers to Donalds as “God’s country.” She aims to see it stay that way if elected to the Donalds Town Council.
The former two-term council member said she registered to run for a council seat at the request of Mayor William “Billy” Kennedy and some council members.
“It was an honor for them to come and ask me to run again. They felt like I can help them,” she said.
McDonald wants to work with the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office to get a law enforcement presence in the town, perhaps on a part-time basis. She cited a drug presence in Donalds as a concern.
Other goals include implementing an ordinance to fine people who chain up dogs and other animals, getting more businesses in town, studying the feasibility of a town community center and continuing work on dilapidated housing.
The goal is to make the town pretty, McDonald said. When she was on the council before, she had worked with other council members on abandoned properties, either cleaning them up or tearing them down.
Establishing a community center would provide space for gatherings, said McDonald, who worked in coaching at Erskine College and with various YMCAs. Perhaps it could be built for indoor basketball games or other sports.
A nearly lifelong resident of Donalds, McDonald said she has stayed for family. Her appreciation for the town is unquestioned.
“It’s like going out to the battlefield when you’re working, then you go home to God’s country. I love it,” she said.
McDonald touted her experience on the council as one of her qualifications for the office.
“I feel like I’m level-headed. I’m honest, I’m a Christian. I believe in fairness. I believe that you just got to work together to improve the city,” she said.
William Scoggins hopes he can make growth happen if elected to the Donalds Town Council.
That growth partly centers on getting jobs into the area. While Scoggins lauded the location of Dollar General to the town, he aims to bring manufacturing firms to the area.
Donalds has a lot of land and Abbeville County is one of the lowest taxed counties in the state, he said. The council needs to market the area, to bring businesses to the town.
One large manufacturing firm relocating to the area could turn the entire county around, Scoggins said.
Many Donalds residents go to Greenwood, Anderson or Abbeville for work. They should be able to stay in town.
Scoggins said he has been on every side of negotiations and has been responsible for plans throughout the nation.
“I can certainly market this area to businesses looking to expand or relocate,” he said. “I can sell them on why they should expand to this area.”
“I like to think I’m the total package and someone’s who’s local,” Scoggins said. “I have the community’s best interests in mind and I have ability to make things happens and take their comments and turn them into actionable items for the community.”
Another goal is getting law enforcement presence in the town. He said Donalds has crime and drug activity that go either unpunished or unnoticed. The town needs to determine if funds are available to get someone to serve on a 24-hour basis.
Although a newcomer to politics, Scoggins touted his background in business.
“I want to make sure that people and values are represented,” Scoggins said.
Ronnie Vaughn has spent nine years on the Donalds Town Council trying to make the town a good place to live. If reelected he intends to continue that effort.
“It’s a great, friendly place to live. I want to continue to keep it a safe and friendly — a good place to live,” he said.
Accomplishments during his tenure include getting an EMS station in 2013, cleaning up local properties and reworking a parking lot next to the Town Hall.
People used to park on the sides of the road and drivers at the intersection at Highway 178 couldn’t see, he said. There were wrecks at the intersection.
Grant funds and a funding match from the town paid for the work, which was finished in 2014, Vaughn said.
Since he has been on council, the town has bought properties with old houses. The council has them either torn down or rebuilt. The goal is to make properties look nicer because the highway has a lot of traffic, Vaughn said.
Getting a law enforcement presence in the town is one of the goals Vaughn wants to accomplish. He said there are people in Donalds who are grant writers and perhaps they can help the town get a grant to fund hiring an officer.
A Donalds resident for 30 years, Vaughn said he was asked in 2011 if he was interested in running for office.
“I figured if I was going to live in our little community, I was going to help it all I could,” he said.
During his tenure, officials are always talking about getting a gas station, or a restaurant for the town, he said. The town needs to get business so residents don’t have to go Anderson or Greenwood.
“If I say I’m going to do something, it’s done. If I’m reelected, if anybody has any suggestions, my phone is always available,” he said.
Town council candidate Susan E. Powell could not be reached.