Abbeville County’s school board unanimously voted to hire Charles Mason Gary as the district’s interim superintendent on July 14 during a special called meeting, but four other candidates interviewed for the role before the board’s selection.
The four other candidates who vied for the position include Donald Andrews, Beth Taylor, Wally Hall and Richard Rosenberger.
Andrews most recently served as Cherokee County School District’s interim superintendent. He has more than 40 years of education experience, including 22 as a superintendent. He notably served as superintendent of Jasper County from 2016-18.
Taylor has worked as Greenwood County School District 50’s director of secondary education since 2014. She also served as principal of Greenwood High School from 2005-14 and principal of Abbeville High School from 2000-05.
Hall currently provides professional advice, support and service to K-12 education in the areas of human resources, personnel management and evaluation through Hall Educational Solutions LLC. From 2015-18, he worked as Greenwood County School District 52’s assistant superintendent for operations. He was Edgewood Middle’s principal from 2005-10. Hall’s wife, Betty Jo Hall, served as Abbeville County school’s superintendent until she died in a car wreck in August 2019.
Rosenberger was recently fired from his superintendent post in Anderson County School District 2 in July. He oversaw schools in Belton and Honea Path for seven years before the board rendered a 4-2 vote and released him of his duties. He was also placed on administrative leave by the district in April for an exchange of words he had with board members at a meeting that stemmed from his refusal to honor a board vote taken in March. Before coming to Anderson 2, he served as the assistant superintendent for instruction and technology for Sapulpa Public Schools in Sapulpa, Oklahoma from 2008-13.
All candidates were interviewed to replace Julie Fowler, who resigned in June. Gary, who last served as the deputy superintendent for Greenville County Schools, got the position the day he interviewed and immediately began working on the district’s school reopening plans.