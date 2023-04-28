Five candidates applied for the open Greenwood CPW seat, and Greenwood City Council will interview and consider candidates on Monday.
Commissioner Michael Monaghan submitted a letter of resignation March 27, citing his health as his reason for stepping down. Though CPW commissioners are usually elected, city government fills unexpired terms. This term ends Dec. 31, 2024.
Applications were accepted through April 24, and five candidates applied: Heath Watterson, Craig Stuckey, Robert Haynie, Stephen Gilbert and Towanda Morton. The Index-Journal requested the candidates’ resumes, which highlighted their relevant experience for the job.
Watterson’s resume touted running a business as an electrician since 1984, where he interacted with customers and instructed them on safety systems, inspecting electrical work for compliance with state safety codes. Watterson previously ran for this seat in 2018, losing in the election to Monaghan.
Stuckey highlighted his 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked with petroleum systems and managed energy conservation programs across 12 countries before being a pilot and flight instructor for another 18 years outside of the military.
Haynie has worked for the Greenwood Metropolitan District Commission for the last 20 years, which is half made up of CPW commissioners. His application letter touted a working relationship with existing CPW commissioners Henry Watts and Art Bush, along with the work GMD’s commission did to reduce its debt since 2009.
Gilbert has led the nonprofit Greenwood Community Theatre since 2012, developing programs and strategic plans for the organization. He’s also been a real estate broker since 2004 and worked in marketing for 13 years.
Morton serves as board chairperson for Upper Savannah Care Services, a nonprofit providing HIV/AIDS care, and is a community health specialist at Carolina Health Centers. She’s a 2022 graduate of the Leadership Greenwood program.
Greenwood City Council will interview the candidates at 4 p.m. Monday during a closed-door executive session at 520 Monument St.
