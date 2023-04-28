CPW
INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Five candidates applied for the open Greenwood CPW seat, and Greenwood City Council will interview and consider candidates on Monday.

Commissioner Michael Monaghan submitted a letter of resignation March 27, citing his health as his reason for stepping down. Though CPW commissioners are usually elected, city government fills unexpired terms. This term ends Dec. 31, 2024.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.