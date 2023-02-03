The second in an occasional series about first-year teachers.
Once an Eagle?
Greenwood High School first-year teacher Jessi Vinson recalls when in high school in Laurens, her principal would always say each morning “Once a Raider, always a Raider.”
“I just feel like that’s not true. I feel like the second I came to talk to (Principal Kathryn) Benjamin, I’ve been an Eagle.”
With one semester under their belt, first-year teachers are halfway through their first year and are feeling more comfortable in their classrooms.
Vinson, a social studies teacher at Greenwood High, said when the second semester began last month, she felt more comfortable than she did at the beginning of the first. Planning is easier, and finding engaging lessons is easier, she said.
Something that has surprised her in six-plus months on the job has been her students’ openness. She says her students want to talk about things with her she never would have talked about with her teachers and are open about how they feel and what they’re going through.
Vinson has found herself going to more events — sports games and theater performances, for example — than she did when she was in high school.
Chase Maxwell, a fifth grade teacher at Woodfields Elementary, said it took the first nine weeks to get used to the flow of every day, classroom management and getting to know the kids.
“I’ve tried implementing incentives and positive reinforcement stuff for them and that seems to be going OK, but I’m just trying to try to do the best I can every day with them,” Maxwell said.
Like Vinson, he has enjoyed the connections with his students. There were some tough shells to crack — getting shy students to raise their hands or come to him for help, but they’ve become more open and willing to share.
“I think that just started with me saying ‘loud and proud, even if you’re wrong,’ and I don’t know, I guess just instilling that mindset in my classroom,” he said.
At a time when teachers are reportedly leaving classrooms in droves — according to CERRA, there were 6,927 teachers who did not return to the same school district during the 2021-22 school year from the previous year — Vinson and Maxwell are loving their jobs and are wanting to stay at their schools as long as they can.
Maxwell said when he thinks about teachers leaving the profession, he said he has heard that a lot of the reason is lack of administrative support of general comfort. He said he has talked to a teacher friend outside of Greenwood who just didn’t have an “overall fit” at their school.
How can they help their students if they are not supported themselves, he posited.
Vinson said she hears about issues teachers have at schools, but what goes through her mind is “can’t relate.”
She’s heard about issues with teachers who don’t feel supported by administration when it comes to discipline but doesn’t feel that in her school. She said that kids are still dealing with the aftereffects of the school disruption at the beginning of the pandemic and don’t know what discipline is and don’t know how to act in a classroom. Older teachers who are used to more systematic approaches aren’t accustomed to those changes, Vinson said.
Maxwell and Vinson each praised the support they get and the teams they work with. Maxwell said his team, especially his co-teaching counterpart, are always in his corner. Administration, too, he said.
At first he was stubborn, he recalled, and felt weird asking for help, like when he thought he didn’t have control of his classroom. But his coworkers have always made it known that he can ask for help, he said.
Vinson said she thought she was going to be terrified working with older teachers at Greenwood High, but they’re all helpful and supportive.
“If I ever need anything, I can go to them,” she said.
“If I have issues with like players for certain sports, I can go to the coaches and they will be like ‘We got it handled.’ It’s really helpful to have people who support teachers and who support academics.”
When it comes to retention and leading more young people into the profession, Maxwell said District 50 offers incentives to be the best educator he can be. He recently signed up to get his master’s degree from Lander University through the district and is also getting the gifted and talented endorsement and signed up for LETRS training (a science of reading program) all for free.
Maxwell said he will have those skills to help kids who need it from training that won’t break the bank.
Vinson and Maxwell each said there are some things that would help before getting on the job. Maxwell said there are things that aren’t always taught to education students, such as lesson planning or dealing with certain situations such as giving standardized testing.
Vinson said younger people might be concerned about safety going into the profession, mentioning the recent incident in Virginia when a six-year-old student shot a teacher at school.
People in fields such as chemistry or history might go into other career options that feel safer, she said, but window checks and hallway sweeps to ensure classroom doors are locked make her feel safe at the school.
She said younger college students interested in education should have the opportunity to visit classrooms and see what goes on in them.
Early in her second semester teaching, Vinson said she didn’t expect to learn as much as the students do, but she’s learning what makes them tick and more about the profession every day.
“The more they learn, the more I learn,” she said.