The first in an occasional series about first-year teachers in Greenwood.
First-year teachers are learning alongside their students as they embark on a new journey in a vital career.
“It’s just something that I’ve always wanted to do,” said Jessi Vinson, a new teacher at Greenwood High School who is teaching social studies.
“My teachers and my coaches always made a difference in my life, whether it was just the day to day, or a bigger impact and I just want to be able to do that for other kids.”
Fifth grade teacher Chase Maxwell, who said he came from a broken home, saw school as his safe haven and knows there are kids who go through the same — if not worse — situations he did. He wants to be a lighthouse “for some of the kids to maybe try to initiate the change you want to see.”
Maxwell and Vinson are among 43 first-year teachers in Greenwood County School District 50.
Maxwell was an intern last year at Woodfields, the school he teaches at now. He taught from February until May, with about two weeks of that time teaching on his own.
“I’ve told this to my students actually: I look forward to growing with them the most, just kind of like on a plain level,” Maxwell said.
He asked his students “Do y’all know everything about fifth grade ELA?”
“No,” they said, naturally.
Maxwell said he told them “Neither do I,” but that he’s looking forward to growing alongside them and building relationships.
Challenges so far have been beginning of the year things they don’t teach in college. For example, on the first day of school, one of the students didn’t know how they were getting home that day.
“I have given myself some grace in advance because I know I’m going to make mistakes,” Maxwell said.
He called the first week “controlled chaos.” Because the district is year-round and Lander University is not, when he began student teaching last year, he came in August or September, missing the start of the year protocols.
He’s had some surprises, too.
“They think I’m a rock star,” he said of his students. Some of them told him they wanted him as a teacher since seeing him last year playing with his students during their recess. They knew him before he even knew their names, he said.
The best thing that’s happened so far? Making mistakes.
“I have a great team to rely back on, that’s one of the reasons I came back to Woodfields,” he said. He knows if he falls, he won’t be getting back up on his own, he has a team that will act as a crutch.
Vinson said she is enjoying the job so far. The students have a lot of personality and are coming out of their shells and working hard, she said.
Most of her students are ninth graders, so they’re learning the school alongside her. She said it surprised her how big the school is. “That was a little bit hard, especially when they’re asking me ‘Ms. Vinson, how do I get here?’” She said when students ask how to get to another part of the school, she had to take them down the hall to a veteran Greenwood High teacher.
Vinson didn’t go to college to become a teacher, and is taking part in the South Carolina PACE program, an alternative certification program that involves multiple meetings, college courses and reviews of her lesson plans.
She’s looking forward to seeing her students improve. Their grades, of course, but also as people.
She is teaching AVID students, Advancement Via Individual Determination, and will have the same students year-round.
The first few days taught her a few things. First, she didn’t realize how much taller her students would be than she is, she said. She also was surprised at how often she would have to repeat things for it to click with students.
But she’s also realizing how right her teachers were about things, like cell phone usage. Now they can be integrated into class, though, she said. Students in her class have been able to use their phones to do work.
They don’t do bell-to-bell note-taking like when she was in high school, so it’s been a little hard to find things for the students to do that they will enjoy doing while also learning.
She said the students are eager to learn and gave an example. On the first day, she sent home a form for them to fill out asking how they felt about homework. The responses were along the lines of “it’s bad” and “it’s terrible.”
When she asked how much time they think they will spend on homework though, the responses were mostly “two or three hours” or “until it gets done.”
“So they’re willing to do the work and it just makes me happy to know that they’re going to try.”