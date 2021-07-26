For years, Michael Gaskin has been unafraid to speak his mind and advocate for children to be ready for school.
“I do it because I love what I do,” Gaskin said.
Gaskin, who is the executive director of Greenwood County First Steps, also advocates for programs that teach men to be better fathers.
“We need to have better programs,” Gaskin said. “Fathers play such an important role.”
In 2008, Abbeville County First Steps Executive Director Angela Pruitt reached out to Gaskin after failing to find someone to provide fatherhood training for her county. Together, Gaskin and Pruitt have worked together on fatherhood programs ever since.
Gaskin, who has been trained by the National Fatherhood Institute, said he has created more than 60 different workshops tailored to Greenwood and Abbeville counties.
“I always look for professional development,” Gaskin said.
While a specific degree in fatherhood instruction is not available, Gaskin has received two master’s degrees and is close to finishing a doctoral program.
Gaskin said there really is no difference between parenting and fatherhood except that fatherhood is more individualized. Recognizing that men typically do not bear their souls around others, he meets with fathers for one-on-one training.
When analyzing the types of programs that strengthen parenting skills, both organizations looked at a curriculum called “Parents as Teachers.” While Gaskin praises the program, it was too cost-prohibitive for the needs of Greenwood.
“It was too expensive for Greenwood,” Gaskin said.
Another program that the two looked at was Nurturing Parents, which provided every component that Gaskin and Pruitt wanted.
“It was perfect,” Gaskin said.
Although Greenwood and Abbeville were not the first counties to adopt Nurturing Parents — nearby Greenville County was the first — the program offers home visitation, fatherhood and a group-based program.
Pruitt said the state First Steps office approved the programs and also wanted Gaskin and Pruitt to make a presentation on those programs.
“And then all of a sudden, other people wanted to do the same thing,” Pruitt said.
Gaskin said about 20 counties have started using the program.
While the state curriculum includes a fatherhood program as part of parenting, the program in Greenwood and Abbeville does more. Gaskin provides additional fatherhood training that goes beyond the baseline curriculum.
But that program might be in jeopardy for Abbeville County.
In May, Greenwood County’s legislative delegation sent a letter to the Greenwood First Steps board asking for answers about the organization’s audit findings. Scott and Co., who has audited the local organization for the last decade, noted comments about the appearance of problems with in-kind reporting. The auditor also took issue with the appearance of a conflict of interest concerning Gaskin’s role as executive director of Greenwood First Steps, serving as Fatherhood Administrator for Abbeville First Steps and running the nonprofit Social Change Initiative.
With the state First Steps staff and board threatening to withhold crucial grant funding unless action was taken to address its corrective action plan, the Greenwood County and Abbeville County boards voted to separate their affiliation with each other and the Social Change Initiative.
The boards also voted to no longer share office space — a cost-saving measure that was taken years ago. Abbeville’s board also made the decision to return to its administrative offices to Abbeville County. Pruitt said while they have cohabitated with Greenwood First Steps for several years, all of her organization’s programming takes place in Abbeville County.
Adding to the uncertainty, Abbeville’s fatherhood program will end Oct. 15 unless the board makes a decision to continue the program.
The Greenwood First Steps board made a decision to rein in Gaskin’s scope of work.
“The Executive Director for Greenwood County First Steps will continue only the duties specified in his job description and not conduct Parenting Groups and Fatherhood workshops without compensation, as he has done since 2011 (free),” an email sent from the Greenwood board to the state First Steps office said. “Effective 1 Jan 22, The Executive Director for Greenwood County First Steps will not conduct Parenting and Fatherhood workshops for Abbeville County First Steps per the State Office and their attorney.”
Gaskin told the county’s legislative delegation at a recent meeting that he was paid $1,600 per month from Abbeville First Steps to serve as its Fatherhood Administrator.
County partnership grant agreements allow for dual employment, which is when an employee of a First Steps office can also work for another county’s First Step office. Pruitt said this is a common occurrence across the state.
“Almost every director in every county works for another county,” Pruitt said.