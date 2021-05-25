More than 40 living plant sculptures — including an elephant, ducks and a Safari Jeep — made their seasonal debut on May 17 in Uptown Greenwood.
City of Greenwood horticulturists have been moving them out of hibernation in their greenhouse, one by one.
“Last year, we did it in eight days, but we allow two weeks,” explained City of Greenwood horticulture supervisor Clint Price. “We got 17 out and installed alone on Monday. That was record-breaking. ... We start with whatever is at the back door of the greenhouse. That one is going out first.”
The one-of-a-kind topiary display is a focus of the South Carolina Festival of Flowers, which has its main weekend of activities June 11-13, including the Topiaries and Tastings Wine Walk on June 12.
Topiaries remain on view through the second week in July, after the conclusion of the barbecue and blues of the South Carolina Festival of Discovery.