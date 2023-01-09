DUE WEST — Seventeen area high school students, their coaches and mentors gathered Saturday at Erskine College for the worldwide kickoff of the FIRST Robotics Competition season.
The Due Westerners team watched a worldwide simulcast, which unveiled the new game for the season. The FRC team, part of Due West Robotics, will compete against teams from other areas. The first district event is March 10-12 at the Civic Center in Anderson.
The FRC team includes high school students from Greenwood, Abbeville, Due West, Starr and Honea Path.
“This is the pinnacle of youth robotics,” Due West Robotics President Charles Angel said. “This is the ultimate youth robotics competition.”
On Saturday, eager team members learned this season’s game will be called Geared Up. Students must build and program robots for a competition in which the robots place cones and cubes on a community grid for points and then dock with a charge station toward the center of the playing field.
“It seems like it’s a very interesting competition,” Abbeville High senior and FRC team member Jonah Kollmann said after watching the announcement. “I’m excited to see what the season will bring. It’s a little more confusing than I thought it would be, but, I feel like as the season drags on, it will become more clear. I’m actually really excited. It’s very interesting.”
Following the simulcast, the group brainstormed about initial strategies. They looked at the model and dimensions of the playing field and talked about things such as engineering a brake so the robot doesn’t fall off the charging station, creating a claw arm that will be long enough to reach each level of the grid — and they also discussed maneuvers in relation to various obstacles.
The team will meet three days each week for three hours each night. The FRC team has grown since last year. There were just eight team members in 2022.
Stacey Fowler is a new co-head coach of the FRC team this season. She previously coached the FIRST LEGO League team, which is for ages 9-14. She has a son who competed in FRC and is now a mechanical engineering student at Clemson. She has another son who is a newcomer to the FRC team.
“I hope this year he’ll be exposed, like my other son, to a lot of different areas and kind of figure out things,” Fowler said. “He loves working on mechanical things. He’s interested in some welding and different things like that. He’s just kind of figuring out his path right now.”
There are close to 5,000 teams from 32 countries. Mentors help set the culture of the teams. They are not just programmers and engineers, either. Mentors include people with backgrounds in communication, business, marketing, graphic design and other fields.
“You are empowered to build a better world,” FIRST international CEO Chris Moore said during the simulcast.
Dean Kamen, a founder of FIRST Robotics and inventor of the Segway, said “the tools from FIRST help you create the next generation of knowledge.”
Malinda Searles is beginning her second year as an FRC team mentor.
“I try to be an engaging parent because, if the parents buy in, the children mostly buy in as well,” Searles said. “As a mentor, I have the opportunity to be hands-on and engaging with my children, as well as helping any of the other children involved.”
Searles and her husband have backgrounds in counseling. She said FRC is more than just robots.
“There’s marketing involved,” she said. “There’s campaigning involved. There’s recruitment, as well as all of the engineering components. With my background in counseling, I can make sure the children are OK on an individual level. One of the things they have to do is go out and market themselves to other teams — because, when they’re at these competitions, they sometimes have to partner with other teams.”
Searles’ daughter, Sydney, is entering her second year on the team.
“Last year I tried many different things,” Sydney said. “I tried programming. I tried building the robot. I tried designing everything. This year, I would like to stick to building because I think I have a great talent in that.”
Asli Balarsi is an exchange student from Turkey who is attending Dixie High School this year. She is excited to join the team. She wants to be a visual communication designer one day.
“I came here to help with design things,” she said. “My brother did FRC and likes it a lot, so I want to try it and see.”
