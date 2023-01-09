FRC team watches simulcast
Buy Now

Members of the Due Westerners FIRST Robotics Competition team gather Saturday at Erskine College to watch at worldwide simulcast that unveiled the new game for this season’s competition.

 GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL

DUE WEST — Seventeen area high school students, their coaches and mentors gathered Saturday at Erskine College for the worldwide kickoff of the FIRST Robotics Competition season.

The Due Westerners team watched a worldwide simulcast, which unveiled the new game for the season. The FRC team, part of Due West Robotics, will compete against teams from other areas. The first district event is March 10-12 at the Civic Center in Anderson.

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter

@IJDEAL.

Tags